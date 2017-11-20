General view of The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion

Gary Megson placed in temporary charge of West Bromwich Albion

Megson to take temporary charge of Baggies
West Bromwich Albion confirm that Gary Megson will take charge of the club on a temporary basis after the sacking of head coach Tony Pulis.
Last Updated: Monday, November 20, 2017 at 10:56 UK

Gary Megson has been placed in charge of the first team at West Bromwich Albion until further notice.

On Monday morning, the Baggies announced that head coach Tony Pulis had been removed from his position after a run of 10 games without a win in the Premier League, with the club now sitting in 17th place in the standings.

West Brom will now look for a replacement for the 59-year-old, but the West Midlands outfit have revealed that Pulis's assistant Megson has been handed the reins on a temporary basis.

Megson enjoyed a successful spell as manager of West Brom between 2000 and 2004, with a total of 94 wins being recorded from 221 games in charge.

However, Megson is best remembered for earning two promotions to the Premier League, which came either side of a single season in the top flight.

West Brom are next in action when they face Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, November 25.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis reacts on September 10, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 