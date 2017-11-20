Megson to take temporary charge of Baggies

West Bromwich Albion confirm that Gary Megson will take charge of the club on a temporary basis after the sacking of head coach Tony Pulis.

Gary Megson has been placed in charge of the first team at West Bromwich Albion until further notice.

On Monday morning, the Baggies announced that head coach Tony Pulis had been removed from his position after a run of 10 games without a win in the Premier League, with the club now sitting in 17th place in the standings.

West Brom will now look for a replacement for the 59-year-old, but the West Midlands outfit have revealed that Pulis's assistant Megson has been handed the reins on a temporary basis.

Megson enjoyed a successful spell as manager of West Brom between 2000 and 2004, with a total of 94 wins being recorded from 221 games in charge.

However, Megson is best remembered for earning two promotions to the Premier League, which came either side of a single season in the top flight.

West Brom are next in action when they face Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, November 25.