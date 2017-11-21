Coleman: 'Sunderland must stay positive'

Manager Chris Coleman says that Sunderland "cannot feel sorry for themselves" as they look to move off the bottom of the Championship table.

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has called on his players to remain positive in their attempts to move out of the Championship relegation zone.

Coleman has replaced Simon Grayson at the Stadium of Light, but the former Wales manager began his reign at the Black Cats with a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Sunderland sit four points adrift of safety in the standings, but Coleman does not want anyone feeling sorry for the current state of the North-East outfit.

The 47-year-old is quoted by the Sunderland Echo: "They can't feel sorry for themselves, never do that. In these moments, this is where team spirit comes from, it's where you start to build it.

"That is what we have to do. We are definitely in a fight, there is only us who can fight it. I don't want anybody to feel sorry for me or the players."

Sunderland are next in action when they travel to Staffordshire to face Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon.