Coleman: 'Sunderland must stay positive'

Nov 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Villa Park
Aston Villa
2-1
Sunderland
Adomah (10'), Onomah (49')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Grabban (72')

Manager Chris Coleman says that Sunderland "cannot feel sorry for themselves" as they look to move off the bottom of the Championship table.
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 12:06 UK

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has called on his players to remain positive in their attempts to move out of the Championship relegation zone.

Coleman has replaced Simon Grayson at the Stadium of Light, but the former Wales manager began his reign at the Black Cats with a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Sunderland sit four points adrift of safety in the standings, but Coleman does not want anyone feeling sorry for the current state of the North-East outfit.

The 47-year-old is quoted by the Sunderland Echo: "They can't feel sorry for themselves, never do that. In these moments, this is where team spirit comes from, it's where you start to build it.

"That is what we have to do. We are definitely in a fight, there is only us who can fight it. I don't want anybody to feel sorry for me or the players."

Sunderland are next in action when they travel to Staffordshire to face Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon.

Wales national team manager Chris Coleman looks on during the International Friendly match between Wales v Ireland at the Cardiff City Stadium on August 14, 2013
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Wolverhampton WanderersWolves17122331151638
2Cardiff CityCardiff18114325131237
3Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd18120631201136
4Aston Villa189542617932
5Bristol City188732718931
6Derby CountyDerby178542620629
7Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest189092627-127
8Middlesbrough177552215726
9Leeds UnitedLeeds178272620626
10Ipswich TownIpswich168172824425
11Preston North EndPreston186752120125
12Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds176652119224
13Brentford185852624223
14Fulham185852424023
15Norwich CityNorwich186571622-623
16Queens Park RangersQPR185672026-621
17Barnsley175572323020
18Millwall184771919019
19Reading175482023-319
20Hull City184683032-218
21Birmingham CityBirmingham174310925-1615
22Burton Albion1835101235-2314
23Bolton WanderersBolton182791531-1613
24Sunderland181892335-1211
