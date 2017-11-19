General view of Stadium of Light

Sunderland

Chris Coleman: 'No room for shrinking violets at Sunderland'

Coleman: 'No room for shrinking violets'
© Getty Images
Chris Coleman insists that it is a matter of time before the good times return to Sunderland and hopes to be the man who can turn things around.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 22:34 UK

New Sunderland manager Chris Coleman has warned his players to change their attitude or leave the club as he targets an instant turnaround in form.

The 47-year-old was confirmed as the Black Cats' 10th permanent boss since December 2008 on Sunday afternoon, taking over from Simon Grayson who left the North-East outfit in the bottom three.

Coleman admits that he faces an uphill struggle in his attempt to halt back-to-back relegations to League One, but he is relishing the challenge and wants to quickly put his mark on things at the Stadium of Light.

"If you're committed you're in, if not you're out. You can't pretend at it. What we don't need are any shrinking violets," BBC Sport quotes him as saying on the topic of his underperforming players. "We will find out who is going to be coming along on this next chapter pretty quickly I think. Whoever is not will need to go and play football somewhere else.

"If this challenge is too big for them then they need to move on. Nothing good ever came from a comfort zone and I know I'm in no comfort zone at Sunderland. Someone will turn this club around, whether it is me or the next one. I want that to be me, of course. You can go through a career as a manager and never manage a big club. I always wanted that experience and here I am.

"We are bottom of the league, that's reality. It's still a big club, still Sunderland. It is going to be a big challenge. I am going to need all the supporters, players, staff, everybody to come with me on this. Sooner or later it will start turning. Then it is such a big club that when we gather momentum, it's hard to stop."

Sunderland head to promotion-chasing Aston Villa on Tuesday night for former Wales boss Coleman's first game in charge.

Chris Coleman the Wales manager waves to the crowd during the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium on June 12, 2015
Read Next:
Coleman appointed as Sunderland boss
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Chris Coleman, Simon Grayson, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Chris Coleman the Wales manager waves to the crowd during the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium on June 12, 2015
Chris Coleman appointed as Sunderland boss
 Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
Chris Coleman confirms imminent Sunderland appointment
 Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
Chris Coleman: 'No room for shrinking violets at Sunderland'
Reid: 'Coleman a good choice for Sunderland'Championship roundup: Wolves back on topChris Coleman resigns as Wales bossSunderland 'to appoint Chris Coleman'Heckingbottom 'out of Sunderland running'
Dwight Yorke wants Sunderland jobColeman 'interested in Sunderland job'O'Neill 'rejects Sunderland approach'Allardyce: 'Sunderland need experience'McCoist interested in Sunderland job
> Sunderland Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Wolverhampton WanderersWolves17122331151638
2Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd17120527151236
3Cardiff CityCardiff17104324131134
4Bristol City1787226161031
5Aston Villa178542416829
6Middlesbrough177552215726
7Leeds UnitedLeeds178272620626
8Derby CountyDerby167542420426
9Ipswich TownIpswich168172824425
10Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds176652119224
11Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest178092527-224
12Norwich CityNorwich176561621-523
13Brentford175752523222
14Preston North EndPreston175751919022
15Queens Park RangersQPR175662024-421
16Barnsley165562322120
17Fulham174851920-120
18Millwall174671919018
19Reading165381821-318
20Hull City174583032-217
21Birmingham CityBirmingham174310925-1615
22Burton Albion1734101134-2313
23Bolton WanderersBolton172691329-1612
24Sunderland171882233-1111
> Full Version
 