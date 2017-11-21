New Transfer Talk header

Aston Villa join race to sign Bologna defender Filip Helander?

Villa join race for Bologna defender?
Aston Villa reportedly decide to join the race to try to sign Bologna defender Filip Helander during the January transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 14:18 UK

Bologna defender Filip Helander has reportedly emerged as a possible target for Aston Villa in January.

Villa have won nine and lost just three of their last 16 games in the Championship, but manager Steve Bruce is likely to be keen on reshaping his squad at the start of 2018.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Bruce has started to take an interest in Helander, who has spent the last two-and-a-half years of his career in Italy.

Helander has been a regular for Bologna this season, with 12 appearances being made in Serie A, while the 24-year-old has recently made his debut for Sweden and is in contention to go to next summer's World Cup.

However, Bruce is likely to have to sell players before he can contemplate a bid for Helander with Villa still having to meet FFP regulations.

Leeds United have previously been keen on Helander, but a move failed to materialise during the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce smiles before his side's pre-season clash with Shrewsbury Town on July 15, 2017
Your Comments
Result: Leeds United hold on for crucial victory over Middlesbrough
Aston Villa join race to sign Bologna defender Filip Helander?
Thomas Christiansen hails "perfect" Leeds United display in win over Middlesbrough
Aston Villa join race to sign Bologna defender Filip Helander?
Report: David Beckham targets Steve Bruce to manage Miami franchise
Report: West Bromwich Albion keen on Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone
Aston Villa join race to sign Bologna defender Filip Helander?
Result: Stephan El Shaarawy nets as Roma beat Bologna
Premier League clubs 'still monitoring Bologna's Godfred Donsah'
