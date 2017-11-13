Hull keen to sign Ahmed Musa in January?

Hull City are reportedly keen on pushing through a deal to sign Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa during the January transfer window.

During the summer, Musa was linked with a move to the KCOM Stadium after the arrival of Leonid Slutsky, his boss at former club CSKA Moscow, but a transfer failed to materialise before the end of the window.

However, according to the Hull Daily Mail, the Tigers are still interested in the Nigerian international with the attacker failing to make a Premier League appearance since the start of the season.

Slutsky also feels that his Hull squad is in need of improvements after just 16 points were recorded from the club's first 16 games of the Championship campaign, leaving Hull in 20th place in the standings.

Musa has made just seven starts in England's top flight since Leicester paid £16.6m for his signature in July 2016.

Aston Villa are also allegedly taking an interest in Musa, who has made more outings for Nigeria than Leicester this season.