Eniola Aluko left out of England Women squad for World Cup qualifiers

Eniola Aluko left out of England squad
Chelsea's Eniola Aluko is left out of the England Women squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers.
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 19:49 UK

Eniola Aluko has been left out of the England Women squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kazakhstan.

Lionesses interim manager Mo Marley previously insisted that she would consider picking the Chelsea player for the upcoming internationals, but has omitted her from the 26-player squad.

Aluko, who has been limited to substitute appearances at club level this season, previously claimed that her England career is over because of the racism and bullying complaints she made to the Football Association about former head coach Mark Sampson in 2016.

Notable selections in Marley's squad include first call-ups for Keira Walsh and Leah Williamson, while goalkeeper Karen Bardsley returns for the first time since breaking her leg at Euro 2017.

Aluko has not added to her 102 caps since lodging the racial discrimination complaint last April.

