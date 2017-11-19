Nov 19, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Tannadice Park (Dundee)
Attendance: 5,915
Dundee UtdDundee United
3-0
FalkirkFalkirk
McDonald (21'), Robson (41'), Flood (45')
Fyvie (37'), Flood (44'), Scobbie (45')
FT(HT: 3-0)

Blues (45'), Miller (45')

Result: Dundee shock rangers for first win in seven

Dundee United midfielder Mark O'Hara struck twice as Dundee secured a shock win over Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Friday.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, November 24, 2017 at 22:44 UK

Dundee United midfielder Mark O'Hara struck twice as his side secured a shock win over Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Friday.

The win has lifted Neil McCann's side off the foot of the table, with the result another positive step forward following last weekend's draw with Kilmarnock.

Interim Rangers manager Graeme Murty began his fourth game in charge well, as striker Kenny Miller had a header saved by Elliot Parish in the fifth minute.

The visitors pressed further as Ryan Jack's shot was deflected for a corner before left-back Declan John travelled 40 yards and beat three players, with his effort suffering the same fate.

Dundee began to settle following the early pressure as Faissal El Bakhtaoui's shot was tipped over by Wes Foderingham, before the forward threw himself unsuccessfully at a cross.

The momentum shifted to Murty's side once more, however, as Daniel Candeias, sent through one-on-one with Parish, could not lift his shot high enough over the goalkeeper.

The scrappy first half was summed up when Dundee forward Marcus Hamer and opposite number Alfredo Morelos collided just before the whistle - they were replaced by Sofien Moussa and Eduardo Herrera respectively.

The Dee were not disheartened by their loss, though, as O'Hara scuffed a shot into the bottom corner to give his side the lead after 66 minutes.

Their lead lasted just four minutes, however, as Josh Windass equalised from 13 yards out. Striker Miller had another shot blocked for Rangers, before O'Hara slotted in the winner.

The goal came after substitute Scott Allan, who had replaced Roarie Deacon, passed to O'Hara, who opened his body up before curling a shot past Foderingham.

Dundee's win takes them to 12 points for the season as Rangers missed out on the opportunity to go second in the top flight.

New generic football image
Your Comments
