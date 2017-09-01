Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Friday morning's headlines:

Crystal Palace seal Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool

Crystal Palace complete the signing of Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool. Read more.

Danny Drinkwater completes Chelsea move

Danny Drinkwater completes a move from Leicester City to Chelsea. Read more.

Vincent Janssen 'turns down Brighton & Hove Albion move'

Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen reportedly rejects the chance to move to Brighton & Hove Albion in the final throes of the transfer window. Read more.

Barcelona 'in one last bid' for Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona will reportedly make one last attempt to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool on Friday. Read more.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Richie Towell joins Rotherham United on loan

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Richie Towell joins Rotherham United on loan until the end of the season. Read more.

Crystal Palace send Keshi Anderson on loan to Swindon Town

Crystal Palace striker Keshi Anderson joins League Two Swindon Town on loan until January. Read more.

Birmingham City sign Everton youngster Liam Walsh

Birmingham City sign Everton youngster Liam Walsh on loan until January. Read more.

Oliver McBurnie joins Barnsley on loan from Swansea City

Barnsley complete the signing of striker Oliver McBurnie on a season-long loan from Swansea. Read more.

Burton Albion sign Jamie Allen from Rochdale

Burton Albion complete the signing of midfielder Jamie Allen on a three-year deal from Rochdale. Read more.

Burnley 'fail with late Majeed Waris bid'

Burnley miss out on a late deal for Majeed Waris due to Lorient's unhappiness with the structure of the Premier League club's offer, according to a report. Read more.

Birmingham City's loan move for Alex Song collapses

Birmingham City reportedly fail to sign Alex Song from Rubin Kazan on loan due to an inability to agree terms with the Russian club. Read more.

Sheffield Wednesday, Wolverhampton Wanderers 'bids for Adam Forshaw rejected'

Adam Forshaw was reportedly a deadline-day target for Sheffield Wednesday and Wolverhampton Wanderers, but Middlesbrough rejected both sides' approaches. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers sign Alfred N'Diaye on loan

Wolverhampton Wanderers complete the loan signing of Alfred N'Diaye from Villarreal. Read more.

Hull City loan Chelsea youngster Fikayo Tomori

Hull City secure the loan signing of Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori. Read more.

Sunderland sign Callum McManaman from West Bromwich Albion

Sunderland sign winger Callum McManaman on a two-year deal from West Bromwich Albion. Read more.

Fabian Orellana 'to leave Valencia for Leganes'

Chilean attacker Fabian Orellana will leave Valencia on Friday to join Leganes on a season-long loan, according to a report. Read more.

Brighton & Hove Albion granted extension for Vincent Janssen move?

Brighton & Hove Albion are give an extension to complete one final deal on deadline day, thought to be for Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen. Read more.

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley 'never underwent Chelsea medical'

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley reportedly never had a medical at Chelsea, despite claims from club owner Farhad Moshiri claiming otherwise. Read more.

Sunderland finalise loan deal for midfielder Jonny Williams

Crystal Palace midfielder Jonny Williams is sent out on loan once again, this time linking up with Sunderland at Championship level. Read more.

Kieran Richardson 'training with Southend United'

Former England international Kieran Richardson is currently on trial with Southend United, according to a report. Read more.

Maikel Kieftenbeld joins Derby County

Maikel Kieftenbeld leaves Birmingham City for Derby County. Read more.

Clayton Donaldson swaps Birmingham City for Sheffield United

Clayton Donaldson joins Sheffield United from Birmingham City on a one-year contract for an undisclosed fee, with the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months. Read more.

Manchester City 'angry with Arsenal after Alexis Sanchez deal falls through'

Manchester City are reportedly furious with Arsenal over their conduct in the failed transfer of Alexis Sanchez. Read more.

Wilfried Bony seals Swansea City return

Swansea City complete the signing of Wilfried Bony from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee. Read more.

Sunderland complete Marc Wilson signing

Sunderland complete the signing of defender Marc Wilson from Bournemouth on a permanent deal. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur confirm arrival of Fernando Llorente

Tottenham Hotspur confirm the arrival of Spanish forward Fernando Llorente from Swansea City on a two-year contract. Read more.

Report: Andre Gomes staying at Barcelona

Barcelona reportedly end discussions with Tottenham Hotspur over Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes. Read more.

Chelsea complete Davide Zappacosta deal

Chelsea complete the signing of full-back Davide Zappacosta from Torino on a four-year deal. Read more.

Cardiff City bring in Craig Bryson on loan from Derby County

Championship leaders Cardiff City complete their second signing of deadline day by bringing in Craig Bryson on loan from Derby County. Read more.

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Winnall, Derby's Jacob Butterfield swap clubs on loan

Sheffield Wednesday striker Sam Winnall joins Derby County on loan, while Jacob Butterfield moves in the opposite direction. Read more.

Diafra Sakho to be offered new West Ham United deal after resolving future?

West Ham United striker Diafra Sakho could reportedly sign a new deal with the club, despite having his heart set on a move to French side Rennes on deadline day. Read more.

Wilfried Bony "excited" to return to Swansea City

Wilfried Bony says that he is "excited" to return to Swansea City in an Instagram post which has since been deleted. Read more.

Tim Krul joins Brighton & Hove Albion on loan

Brighton & Hove Albion complete the signing of Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul on a season-long loan. Read more.

Aleksandar Dragovic completes loan move to Leicester City

Leicester City announce the signing of Aleksandar Dragovic from Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan. Read more.

Newcastle United loan Achraf Lazaar to Serie A club Benevento

Achraf Lazaar is given the chance to get his career back on track with Benevento in Serie A after struggling for minutes during his maiden campaign at Newcastle United. Read more.

Lee Novak joins Scunthorpe United after Charlton Athletic exit

League One outfit Scunthorpe United complete the signing of 28-year-old striker Lee Novak on a free transfer following his departure from Charlton Athletic. Read more.

Cardiff City take Blackburn Rovers winger on loan

Cardiff City complete the loan signing of Blackburn Rovers winger Liam Feeney. Read more.

Birmingham City sign Maxime Colin from Brentford

Birmingham City complete the signing of Maxime Colin on a four-year deal from Brentford for an undisclosed fee. Read more.

Farhad Moshiri confirms Ross Barkley U-turn

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri confirms that Ross Barkley decided against moving to Chelsea during his medical with the Premier League champions. Read more.

Real Madrid 'reject Marcos Llorente bids'

Marcos Llorente will not be leaving Real Madrid on Friday with the Spanish champions rejecting 20 loan offers for the Spain Under-21 international, according to a report. Read more.

Crystal Palace to make late move for Brondby goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow?

Crystal Palace are reportedly keen to secure a loan deal for Brondby goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow before tonight's deadline. Read more.

Liverpool youngster Sam Hart joins Blackburn Rovers

Sam Hart leaves Liverpool to join Blackburn Rovers on a permanent deal - the League One side's 11th signing of a busy summer at Ewood Park. Read more.

Joe Dodoo joins Charlton Athletic on loan from Rangers

Charlton Athletic confirm the signing of Rangers and former England Under-18 striker Joe Dodoo on a loan until January 2018. Read more.

Ross Barkley to join Chelsea in January?

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley could reportedly still join Chelsea in January despite turning the Premier League champions down on deadline day. Read more.

Inter Milan sign Yann Karamoh from Caen

Inter Milan announce the signing of teenage winger Yann Karamoh from Caen on a two-year loan deal. Read more.

Report: Olivier Giroud wife vetoed prospective Everton move

Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam claims that Olivier Giroud's "girlfriend or wife" did not want to move to Merseyside, prompting the collapse of his move to Everton. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers make late bid for Adam Forshaw?

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly make a last-minute attempt to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Forshaw. Read more.

Juventus loan Moise Kean to Hellas Verona

Juventus announce that 17-year-old forward Moise Kean has joined Hellas Verona on a season-long loan. Read more.

Celtic land Paris Saint-Germain striker Odsonne Edouard on loan

Paris Saint-Germain youngster Odsonne Edouard joins Celtic on a season-long loan, with the Bhoys also having the option to sign him permanently next summer. Read more.

Ross Barkley performs U-turn on Chelsea move during medical?

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley reportedly rejects a £30m move to Chelsea during his medical with the Premier League champions. Read more.

Cardiff City winger Matthew Kennedy joins Portsmouth on loan

Cardiff City winger Matthew Kennedy joins League One side Portsmouth on loan until the end of the season. Read more.

Monaco star Thomas Lemar coy over future amid Arsenal, Liverpool links

Monaco star Thomas Lemar says "we'll see" when asked about his future amid transfer links to Arsenal and Liverpool. Read more.

Burnley 'make improved bid for Majeed Waris'

Burnley reportedly make a £9.2m bid for Lorient forward Majeed Waris, who has previously been linked with West Ham United. Read more.

Danny Drinkwater 'arrives at Chelsea training ground'

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater arrives at Chelsea's Cobham training complex and is waiting for permission to undergo a medical. Read more.

Wahbi Khazri joins Rennes on loan from Sunderland

Sunderland confirm that Wahbi Khazri has joined Rennes on a season-long loan. Read more.

Rotherham United bring in Emmanuel Onariase

Rotherham United complete the signing of Emmanuel Onariase on a two-year deal from Brentford. Read more.

Sergi Darder 'heading for Espanyol'

Lyon midfielder Sergi Darder will complete a season-long loan to Espanyol on Friday afternoon, according to a report. Read more.

Ipswich Town sign Everton defender Callum Connolly

Championship side Ipswich Town sign Everton defender Callum Connolly on loan for the rest of the season. Read more.

Manchester City to return for Alexis Sanchez in January?

Manchester City had a second bid for Alexis Sanchez accepted by Arsenal before the Gunners' move for Thomas Lemar collapsed, according to a report. Read more.

Burton Albion sign Tottenham Hotspur youngster Will Miller

Burton Albion complete the signing of Will Miller on a two-year deal from Tottenham Hotspur after he spent last season on loan with the Brewers. Read more.

Manchester City youngster Kean Bryan joins Oldham Athletic on loan

Manchester City youngster Kean Bryan joins Oldham Athletic on a loan deal until January 1. Read more.

Sevilla sign Galatasaray defender Lionel Carole on loan

Sevilla confirm the loan signing of Galatasaray defender Lionel Carole, with the deal including the option to buy at the end of the season. Read more.

Preston North End cancel Liam Grimshaw's contract

Liam Grimshaw, who spent time on loan with Chesterfield earlier this year, is released by Preston North End after struggling to break into the first team. Read more.

Joel Campbell rejoins Real Betis on loan

Arsenal striker Joel Campbell rejoins Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season. Read more.

Everton 'keen to sign Fulham youngster Dennis Adeniran'

Everton are reportedly keen on signing Fulham youngster Dennis Adeniran. Read more.

Sevilla 'considering Stefano Okaka approach'

La Liga side Sevilla weigh up a late move for Watford forward Stefano Okaka, according to a report. Read more.

Blackburn Rovers sign West Bromwich Albion youngster Rekeem Harper on loan

West Bromwich Albion send 17-year-old midfielder Rekeem Harper out on loan to League One side Blackburn rovers. Read more.

Chelsea youngster Malakai Mars joins Barnet for undisclosed fee

Chelsea teen Malakai Mars returns to Barnet for an undisclosed fee. Read more.

Young Birmingham City defender joins Bologna

Birmingham City defender Cheick Keita joins Serie A side Bologna on a season-long loan. Read more.

Gary Gardner joins Barnsley on loan

Aston Villa midfielder Gary Gardner joins Barnsley on loan for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign. Read more.

Lica joins Granada after Nottingham Forest exit

Granada announce the signing of Portuguese midfielder Lica following his release from Championship side Nottingham Forest. Read more.

Chelsea closing in on Danny Drinkwater capture

Chelsea are reportedly still hopeful of signing Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City before the transfer window closes. Read more.

Sunderland attempting to push through triple signing?

A report claims that Callum McManaman and Marc Wilson could be on their way to Sunderland on permanent deals, while Jonny Williams is close to joining on loan. Read more.

Marc Wilson 'to join Sunderland on season-long loan from Bournemouth'

Sunderland are reportedly closing in on the signing of Marc Wilson from Bournemouth on a season-long loan. Read more.

PSV Eindhoven 'pull plug on Wolverhampton Wanderers deal for Jurgen Locadia'

Wolverhampton Wanderers are left "scrambling" for a new striker after PSV Eindhoven reportedly pull the plug on their move for striker Jurgen Locadia. Read more.

Report: Manchester City end Jonny Evans interest

Manchester City reportedly end their interest in West Bromwich Albion centre-back Jonny Evans. Read more.

Fernando Llorente pictured in Tottenham Hotspur shirt ahead of proposed move

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente appears to be on the verge of joining Tottenham Hotspur as a picture of him has emerged sporting a Spurs home top. Read more.

Burnley forward Daniel Agyei joins Walsall on six-month loan

League One outfit Walsall announce the signing of Burnley forward Daniel Agyei on a six-month loan deal, subject to clearance. Read more.

Eliaquim Mangala move to Crystal Palace 'breaks down'

Crystal Palace's reported move for Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala breaks down due to their ongoing talks with Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho. Read more.

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley rejects move to Chelsea?

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley reportedly turns down an opportunity to join Chelsea on transfer deadline day. Read more.

Leicester City 'near £15m Adrien Silva deal'

Leicester City near the £15m signing of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva, according to a report. Read more.

Report: Chelsea fail in pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Rafinha

A report claims that Bayern Munich have refused to let Rafinha join Chelsea, as the Blues' search for right-sided defensive cover goes on. Read more.

Liverpool send Ryan Kent out on loan

Liverpool winger Ryan Kent joins Bundesliga outfit Freiburg on loan until the end of the 2017-18 season. Read more.

Mansfield Town sign Calum Butcher following Millwall release

League Two outfit Mansfield Town confirm the signing of midfielder Calum Butcher on a free transfer following his release by Millwall. Read more.

Crystal Palace 'still interested in Eliaquim Mangala'

Crystal Palace are still interested in signing Manchester City centre-back Eliaquim Mangala despite nearing the signing of Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool, claims a report. Read more.

Leicester City in discussions with Aleksandar Dragovic?

Leicester City are expected to bring in Aleksandar Dragovic on loan from Bayer Leverkusen after being given permission to talk to the centre-back, according to a report. Read more.

Nottingham Forest land Adam Federici on loan

Nottingham Forest secure the services of Bournemouth keeper Adam Federici on loan. Read more.

Barcelona's Douglas joins Benfica on loan

Barcelona's out-of-favour defender Douglas joins Portuguese giants Benfica on a season-long loan. Read more.

Leicester City target Adrien Silva allowed to leave Portugal camp

Adrien Silva is given the green light to leave the Portugal squad amid reports that Leicester City want to sign the midfielder. Read more.

Burton Albion complete John Brayford signing

Burton Albion re-sign defender John Brayford on a two-year deal from Sheffield United. Read more.

Everton sign Nikola Vlasic on five-year deal

Everton complete the signing of 19-year-old forward Nikola Vlasic on a five-year deal from Hajduk Split. Read more.

Sheffield United sign Motherwell defender Ben Heneghan on three-year deal

Sheffield United confirm the signing of Motherwell defender Ben Heneghan on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee. Read more.

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Williams joins Rochdale on loan

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Williams joins League One side Rochdale on a short-term loan deal until January. Read more.

Bolton Wanderers sign Craig Noone on permanent deal

Bolton Wanderers sign Craig Noone from Cardiff City on permanent deal, bringing an end to his five-year spell in the Welsh capital. Read more.

Oldham Athletic land Eoin Doyle on loan

League One side Oldham Athletic sign Preston North End striker Eoin Doyle on a loan deal running until January. Read more.

Juventus 'make late enquiry for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin'

A report claims that Arsenal have knocked back an approach from Juventus for full-back Hector Bellerin, who they are refusing to sell. Read more.

Southampton 'rule out Virgil van Dijk sale'

Southampton reportedly rule out the possibility of selling Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk in the closing stages of the transfer window. Read more.

Alexis Sanchez 'staying at Arsenal'

Arsenal reportedly make a final decision to keep hold of Manchester City target Alexis Sanchez after missing out on Thomas Lemar. Read more.

Brighton & Hove Albion complete Ezequiel Schelotto signing

Brighton & Hove Albion complete the signing of Ezequiel Schelotto on a three-year deal from Sporting Lisbon. Read more.

Three PL sides 'keen on Celtic defender'

Watford, Crystal Palace and Leicester City are reportedly battling it out for Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic. Read more.

Watford sign Molla Wague on season-long loan

Watford confirm the signing of defender Molla Wague on a season-long loan from Udinese. Read more.

Fulham land Jordan Graham on loan

Fulham land the services of Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Jordan Graham on loan for the season. Read more.

Leicester City send Nampalys Mendy out on loan

Leicester City midfielder Nampalys Mendy joins Ligue 1 side Nice on a season-long loan. Read more.

Bojan Krkic joins Alaves on loan from Stoke City

Stoke City midfielder Bojan Krkic joins Alaves on loan for the remainder of the 2017-18 season. Read more.

Wilfried Bony 'undergoing Swansea City medical'

Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony is reportedly undergoing a medical ahead of his proposed return to Swansea City. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers rejected with £15m bid for Benik Afobe?

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly knocked back with a £15m bid for Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe. Read more.

Thomas Lemar 'rejects Arsenal move due to lack of Champions League football'

AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar reportedly rejects the chance to move to Arsenal in a £92m deal due to their lack of Champions League football this season. Read more.

Lucas Perez leaves Arsenal on loan

Arsenal confirm the loan exit of striker Lucas Perez to Deportivo La Coruna. Read more.

Live Coverage: Transfer Deadline Day

Keep up to date with all the late action in the summer transfer window with our live updates. Read more.

Liverpool 'accept £26m bid from Crystal Palace for Mamadou Sakho'

Liverpool reportedly accept a £26m bid from Crystal Palace for defender Mamadou Sakho. Read more.

Leicester City fail with new bid for Sheffield Wednesday youngster George Hirst?

Leicester City reportedly fail with a fresh bid to sign Sheffield Wednesday youngster George Hirst. Read more.

Marcus Maddison signs new Peterborough deal

Peterborough United announce that midfielder Marcus Maddison has penned a new three-year contract with the club. Read more.

Paris Saint-Germain confirm signing of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain confirm the signing of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco on a season-long loan with an option to buy. Read more.

Manchester City confirm Jason Denayer has joined Galatasaray on loan

Manchester City confirm that Jason Denayer has moved to Galatasaray on a season-long loan. Read more.

Newcastle United, Southampton target Yann Karamoh 'joins Inter Milan'

Newcastle United and Southampton reportedly miss out on the signing of Yann Karamoh, who joins Inter Milan form Caen. Read more.

Watford complete signing of Sporting Lisbon defender Marvin Zeegelaar

Watford announce that they have completed the signing of Sporting Lisbon defender Marvin Zeegelaar on a four-year contract. Read more.

Fulham complete signing of Yohan Mollo on free transfer

Fulham announce the signing of winger Yohan Mollo on a two-year deal after finalising a free transfer. Read more.

Crystal Palace win race to sign Everton striker Oumar Niasse?

Crystal Palace reportedly edge out Brighton & Hove Albion in the race to sign Everton forward Oumar Niasse. Read more.

Leicester City accept £45m bid from Chelsea for Riyad Mahrez?

Chelsea reportedly have a £45m bid for Riyad Mahrez accepted by Leicester City ahead of a late move. Read more.

Sheffield Wednesday part ways with Lewis McGugan

Sheffield Wednesday announce that they have allowed midfielder Lewis McGugan to leave the club by mutual consent. Read more.

Matt Ingram leaves Queens Park Rangers to join Northampton Town on loan

Queens Park Rangers send goalkeeper Matt Ingram on loan to Northampton Town. Read more.

Hiram Boateng leaves Crystal Palace for Exeter City

Hiram Boateng departs Crystal Palace for Exeter City on a free transfer. Read more.

Liverpool 'unlikely to bring in Thomas Lemar, Virgil van Dijk before deadline'

Liverpool are reportedly unlikely to bring in any more players before the 11pm deadline, despite being linked to Thomas Lemar and Virgil van Dijk. Read more.

Wolves miss out on Jack Colback, Scott McTominay?

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly miss out on securing a loan deal for either Newcastle United's Jack Colback or Manchester United's Scott McTominay. Read more.

Everton 'to complete £10m signing of Hajduk Split's Nikola Vlasic'

Everton are reportedly closing in on the £10m signing of Hajduk Split teenager Nikola Vlasic. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion sign Chelsea youngster Kyle Jameson

West Bromwich Albion announce that they have completed the signing of young Chelsea defender Kyle Jameson. Read more.

Manchester City 'unlikely' to sign West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans

Manchester City could reportedly fail in their pursuit of West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans after he travelled to San Marino with the Northern Ireland squad. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion 'to hijack Mamadou Sakho's Crystal Palace move'

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly considering a late swoop for out-of-favour Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho, who had been close to joining Crystal Palace. Read more.

Newcastle United 'to keep Dwight Gayle after failing to bring in replacement'

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle will reportedly stay at the club until at least January after the club fail to find a replacement. Read more.

Arsenal 'pull out of £92m Thomas Lemar deal'

Arsenal reportedly pull out of a deal to sign Thomas Lemar less than an hour after lodging a record £92m offer. Read more.

Ex-Manchester United star Nani joins Lazio on season-long loan from Valencia

Former Manchester United star Nani joins Lazio from Valencia on loan with a view to a permanent move next summer. Read more.

Allan Rodrigues de Souza leaves Liverpool on loan

Liverpool youngster Allan Rodrigues de Souza completes a season-long loan move to Cypriot side Apollon Limassol. Read more.

Sunderland keen on loan deal for Crystal Palace midfielder Jonny Williams?

Sunderland are reportedly in talks with Crystal Palace over a season-long loan deal for midfielder Jonny Williams. Read more.

Jadon Sancho finalises move to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City

Manchester City announce the departure of 17-year-old Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund. Read more.

Manchester United midfielder Matty Willock joins Utrecht on loan

Manchester United loan young midfielder Matty Willock to FC Utrecht for the 2017-18 season. Read more.

PSV Eindhoven sign Arsenal youngster Donyell Malen

Arsenal announce that young forward Donyell Malen has left the club in order to sign for PSV Eindhoven. Read more.

Swansea City bring in young goalkeeper Steven Benda

Swansea City complete the signing of 18-year-old goalkeeper Steven Benda on a three-year deal from 1860 Munich. Read more.

Swansea City make late move for Norwich City striker Nelson Oliveira?

Swansea City reportedly make a late approach for Norwich City forward Nelson Oliveira, who has previously spent a loan spell at the Liberty Stadium. Read more.

Alexis Sanchez 'likes' Twitter post claiming he will stay at Arsenal

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez drops a hint about his future by 'liking' a tweet claiming that the Chilean will stay at the Emirates. Read more.

Papy Djilobodji leaves Sunderland on loan

Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji joins Ligue 1 side Dijon on loan for the rest of the season. Read more.

Diafra Sakho's transfer talks with West Ham United 'delayed by horse race'

Diafra Sakho's transfer talks with West Ham United are reportedly delayed by his agent's desire to watch the racing at Chelmsford. Read more.

Arsenal make £90m bid for AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar?

Arsenal reportedly decide that they are willing to break their transfer record to sign Thomas Lemar, with an offer of £90m being made to AS Monaco. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur 'in talks with Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes'

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly turn their attention from Ross Barkley to Barcelona's Andre Gomes on deadline day. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion 'want Marc Wilson'

West Bromwich Albion want to sign Bournemouth defender Marc Wilson on transfer deadline day, according to a report. Read more.

West Ham United 'still in hunt for midfielder William Carvalho'

West Ham will reportedly test Sporting Lisbon's resolve one last time with a deadline-day offer for William Carvalho, while AS Monaco are also monitoring the situation. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 'close on £10m Jurgen Locadia deal'

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly near a £10m deal for PSV Eindhoven attacker Jurgen Locadia. Read more.

Report: Swansea City to pay Bayern Munich £6.5m for Renato Sanches

A report claims that Juventus and Benfica wanted to take Renato Sanches on loan from Bayern Munich, but he chose Swansea City as part of a £6.5m package. Read more.

Leeds United confirm Pierre-Michel Lasogga deal

Leeds United confirm the arrival of striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga from Hamburger SV on a season-long loan. Read more.

Queens Park Rangers sign David Wheeler from Exeter City

Queens Park Rangers sign David Wheeler from Exeter City on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee. Read more.

Chelsea make late move for Torino defender Davide Zappacosta?

Chelsea are close to signing Davide Zappacosta from Torino on a four-year deal as he is jetting in to undergo a medical, according to a report. Read more.

Alex Song 'jets in for Birmingham City talks'

A report claims that Alex Song will hold talks with Birmingham City over a move to the Championship club on transfer deadline day. Read more.

Liverpool striker Divock Origi joins Wolfsburg on loan

Liverpool striker Divock Origi joins Wolfsburg on loan for the 2017-18 season after being restricted to just one cameo appearance so far this campaign. Read more.

Middlesbrough bring in winger Marvin Johnson from Oxford United

Oxford United winger Marvin Johnson seals a switch to Middlesbrough for a fee thought to be worth around £3m. Read more.

Burnley confirm Nahki Wells deal

Burnley confirm the signing of Nahki Wells from Huddersfield Town on a three-year deal. Read more.

Birmingham City 'make Jack Wilshere move'

Birmingham City reportedly make a late move to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere on transfer deadline day. Read more.

Stoke City send Giannelli Imbula on loan to Toulouse

Giannelli Imbula swaps Stoke City for Toulouse on a season-long loan deal, 18 months after joining the Potters for a club-record fee of £18.3m. Read more.

Fernando Llorente 'having medical at Tottenham Hotspur'

Swansea City forward Fernando Llorente undergoes his medical with Tottenham Hotspur as the Spaniard nears a move to the London club, according to a report. Read more.

Leicester City 'reject £25m Bournemouth bid for Demarai Gray'

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in taking Demarai Gray from Leicester City after seeing Bournemouth fail with their latest approach. Read more.

Stefano Denswil's Brighton & Hove Albion loan move collapses

Stefano Denswil will not be joining Brighton & Hove Albion from Club Brugge, meaning that Connor Goldson's proposed switch to Ipswich Town could also be off. Read more.

Swansea City sign Renato Sanches on loan

Swansea City confirm the signing of Bayern Munich's Renato Sanches on a season-long loan. Read more.

Joachim Low: 'Paris Saint-Germain will not sell Julian Draxler to Arsenal'

Joachim Low claims that Paris Saint-Germain "do not want to sell" Julian Draxler, amid ongoing links with a move to Premier League side Arsenal. Read more.

Borussia Dortmund 'agree Jadon Sancho deal'

Borussia Dortmund reportedly near a move for Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho on transfer deadline day. Read more.

Arsenal 'back in for Thomas Lemar'

Arsenal reportedly reignite their interest in AS Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar as Alexis Sanchez nears a move to Manchester City. Read more.

Watford bring in goalkeeper Orestis Karenzis on season's loan

Watford announce the loan signing of Udinese goalkeeper Orestis Karenzis, who was also wanted by Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Crystal Palace. Read more.

Manchester City 'make £60m Alexis Sanchez bid'

Manchester City reportedly make a second bid of £60m for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez as the Citizens bid to sign the Chilean on transfer deadline day. Read more.

Juventus chief: 'Liverpool ace Emre Can still being monitored'

Juventus are "watching" Emre Can's contract situation at Liverpool, according to the Italian club's general manager Beppe Marotta. Read more.

Manchester United 'make last-ditch Willian bid'

Manchester United reportedly launch an ambitious move for Chelsea attacker Willian on transfer deadline day. Read more.

Manchester City, Swansea City 'agree Wilfried Bony fee'

Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony is heading back to former club Swansea City in a £12m deal, according to a report. Read more.

Virgil van Dijk 'leaves Southampton training ground'

Netherlands centre-back Virgil van Dijk reportedly leaves Southampton's training ground in the back of a blacked-out car. Read more.

Leicester City's second Calum Chambers bid rejected?

A report claims that Calum Chambers is wanted by Leicester City, who have had a second bid rejected for the Arsenal defender. Read more.

Rangers complete deal for Cardiff City defender Declan John

Cardiff City announce that defender Declan John has completed a loan move to Rangers, subject to international clearance. Read more.

Newcastle United take interest in Southampton defender Matt Targett?

Newcastle United reportedly show an interest in signing Southampton defender Matt Targett on a loan deal. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur announce signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier

Tottenham Hotspur announce that they have signed Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain. Read more.

Liverpool complete signing of Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool announce the signing of Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on a long-term contract. Read more.

Arsenal hold talks with Paris Saint-Germain over Julian Draxler move?

Arsenal are reportedly holding talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a potential deal involving winger Julian Draxler. Read more.

Chris Smalling to remain at Manchester United?

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly decides to keep defender Chris Smalling at Old Trafford for the upcoming campaign. Read more.

Manchester City allow Jason Denayer to join Galatasaray on loan

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola allows defender Jason Denayer to join Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal. Read more.

Arsenal "very happy" with transfer business

Arsenal are reportedly "very happy" with their dealings in the transfer market this summer. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur remain hopeful over Everton midfielder Ross Barkley?

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly remain hopeful of signing Everton midfielder Ross Barkley before the end of the transfer window. Read more.

Birmingham City complete Jason Lowe signing

Birmingham City announce the signing of former Blackburn Rovers captain Jason Lowe on a one-year deal. Read more.

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez looking to seal Barcelona move?

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez is reportedly keen on sealing a move to Barcelona before the end of the transfer window. Read more.

Leeds United sign Pawel Cibicki from Malmo

Leeds United announce that they have signed striker Pawel Cibicki from Malmo on a four-year contract. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur leading race to sign Swansea City forward Fernando Llorente?

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Swansea City forward Fernando Llorente. Read more.

Ryan Shawcross pens new Stoke City deal

Stoke City announce that captain Ryan Shawcross has signed a new four-year contract. Read more.

Everton make move for Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen?

Everton reportedly decide to make a move for Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen, who has previously featured in the Premier League with Arsenal. Read more.

Everton enter race to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi?

Everton are reportedly ready to make a late bid for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, who could potentially be left as third choice at the Premier League champions. Read more.

Tite: 'Philippe Coutinho affected by talk over Liverpool future'

Brazil coach Tite says that Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been affected by talk over a potential transfer to Barcelona. Read more.

West Ham United fail in loan bid for Everton winger Kevin Mirallas?

West Ham United reportedly fail in their attempts to sign Everton winger Kevin Mirallas on a season-long loan deal. Read more.

Crystal Palace make approach for Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala?

Crystal Palace reportedly decide to make an approach for Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala, who is available to leave the Etihad Stadium. Read more.