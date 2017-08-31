Manchester City could reportedly fail in their pursuit of West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans after he travelled to San Marino with the Northern Ireland squad.

Manchester City could reportedly miss out on signing West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans before this evening's transfer deadline.

Pep Guardiola is believed to have targeted the 29-year-old to boost his defensive options, while Arsenal have also been linked to the former Manchester United player.

However, the Daily Mail reports that a transfer is unlikely to go ahead given that Evans travelled to San Marino with the rest of his Northern Ireland teammates from Manchester Airport this morning.

The nation are scheduled to play in a World Cup qualifier on Friday evening, and with Evans on board, it makes a potential transfer difficult to complete.

Leicester City reportedly contacted the Baggies regarding a £23m deal, but they were knocked back.