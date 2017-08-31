New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Leicester City fail with new bid for Sheffield Wednesday youngster George Hirst?

General view of the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester City Football Club, in Leicester, central England, on August 31, 2014
© Getty Images
Leicester City reportedly fail with a fresh bid to sign Sheffield Wednesday youngster George Hirst.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 18:56 UK

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly decided to reject a fresh approach from Leicester City for striker George Hirst.

The Foxes have been continually linked with a move for Hirst since the end of last season, and had hoped to add the youngster to their first-team squad.

However, according to Sky Sports News, the Owls have opted to shun their new advances for the 18-year-old, who looks likely to be staying at Hillsborough.

It has been previously claimed that an offer of just below £1m had been made for the teenager, but it now appears that Wednesday have rejected a bid of £2m plus add-ons.

Hirst has made just two first-team appearances for the Yorkshire giants, the last of which came in a 2-1 defeat to Reading in the Championship in December.

General view of the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester City Football Club, in Leicester, central England, on August 31, 2014
Read Next:
Leicester fail in bid for striker Hirst?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for George Hirst, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Jamie Vardy warms up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Leicester City 'unwilling to sell Jamie Vardy before transfer deadline'
 General view of the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester City Football Club, in Leicester, central England, on August 31, 2014
Leicester City fail with new bid for Sheffield Wednesday youngster George Hirst?
 Riyad Mahrez in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on August 11, 2017
Leicester City accept £45m bid from Chelsea for Riyad Mahrez?
Leicester 'reject £25m bid for Gray'Leicester's second Chambers bid rejected?Smalling to remain at Manchester United?Mahrez looking to seal Barcelona move?Mahrez released to 'complete transfer'
Wilkins warns Drinkwater off ChelseaLeicester City 'keen on Wolves winger'Ahmed Musa 'closing in on Hull loan'Petit urges Arsenal to move for MahrezKrychowiak 'undergoing West Brom medical'
> Leicester City Homepage
More Sheffield Wednesday News
General view of the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester City Football Club, in Leicester, central England, on August 31, 2014
Leicester City fail with new bid for Sheffield Wednesday youngster George Hirst?
 Lewis McGugan of Sheffield is challenged by Orlando Sa and Stephen Quinn of Reading during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Reading at Hillsborough Stadium on August 19, 2015
Sheffield Wednesday part ways with Lewis McGugan
 Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday at Reebok Stadium on September 15, 2015
Sheffield Wednesday sign Joost van Aken
Owls turn down Hull bid for Bannan?Wednesday to reject Leicester's Hirst bid?Result: Honours even between Owls, Black CatsWolves to spend £20m on two strikers?Owls keen on Bees defender Dean?
Wolves 'consider Jordan Rhodes bid'Djourou's Wednesday move 'collapses'Bristol City storm top on low-scoring opening dayChampionship trio looking to sign Batth?Leicester fail in bid for striker Hirst?
> Sheffield Wednesday Homepage



Tables
 