Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly decided to reject a fresh approach from Leicester City for striker George Hirst.

The Foxes have been continually linked with a move for Hirst since the end of last season, and had hoped to add the youngster to their first-team squad.

However, according to Sky Sports News, the Owls have opted to shun their new advances for the 18-year-old, who looks likely to be staying at Hillsborough.

It has been previously claimed that an offer of just below £1m had been made for the teenager, but it now appears that Wednesday have rejected a bid of £2m plus add-ons.

Hirst has made just two first-team appearances for the Yorkshire giants, the last of which came in a 2-1 defeat to Reading in the Championship in December.