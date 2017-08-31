Adam Forshaw was reportedly a deadline-day target for Sheffield Wednesday and Wolverhampton Wanderers, but Middlesbrough rejected both sides' approaches.

Wolves emerged as potential suitors for the 25-year-old on deadline day, offering him a lifeline at Molineux after seeing his career stall in the North-East.

Wednesday also showed late interest in the Everton academy product, but Sky Sports News suggests that both teams were unsuccessful in their attempts to agree a transfer fee with the Smoggies.

Forshaw started the season as a sub for Boro and has failed to complete the full 90 minutes in his three league outings since.

Wolves managed to put their rumoured disappointment to one side, however, with the loan signing of midfielder Alfred N'Diaye from Villarreal.