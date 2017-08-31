New Transfer Talk header

Sheffield Wednesday, Wolverhampton Wanderers 'bids for Adam Forshaw rejected'

Adam Forshaw of Middlesbrough holds off Bakary Sako of Wolves during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Riverside Stadium on April 14, 2015
Adam Forshaw was reportedly a deadline-day target for Sheffield Wednesday and Wolverhampton Wanderers, but Middlesbrough rejected both sides' approaches.
Middlesbrough knocked back bids from Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Wolverhampton Wanderers for midfielder Adam Forshaw, according to a report.

Wolves emerged as potential suitors for the 25-year-old on deadline day, offering him a lifeline at Molineux after seeing his career stall in the North-East.

Wednesday also showed late interest in the Everton academy product, but Sky Sports News suggests that both teams were unsuccessful in their attempts to agree a transfer fee with the Smoggies.

Forshaw started the season as a sub for Boro and has failed to complete the full 90 minutes in his three league outings since.

Wolves managed to put their rumoured disappointment to one side, however, with the loan signing of midfielder Alfred N'Diaye from Villarreal.

Adam Forshaw of Wigan during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Wigan Athletic at Amex Stadium on November 4, 2014
Wolves make late bid for Adam Forshaw?
Adam Forshaw of Middlesbrough holds off Bakary Sako of Wolves during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Riverside Stadium on April 14, 2015
