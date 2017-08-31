New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sheffield Wednesday part ways with Lewis McGugan

Lewis McGugan of Sheffield is challenged by Orlando Sa and Stephen Quinn of Reading during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Reading at Hillsborough Stadium on August 19, 2015
© Getty Images
Sheffield Wednesday announce that they have allowed midfielder Lewis McGugan to leave the club by mutual consent.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 17:50 UK

Midfielder Lewis McGugan has been allowed to leave Sheffield Wednesday by mutual consent.

During the second half of the 2014-15 campaign, McGugan impressed during a loan spell at Hillsborough and his deal was soon transformed into a permanent stay.

However, over the past two years, the 28-year-old has made just 17 appearances in all competitions, with his last outing coming in May 2016.

McGugan had a year remaining on his contract, but the Owls have decided to allow the former Nottingham Forest player the chance to find first-team football elsewhere.

Earlier this summer, McGugan failed to impress during a trial at Cardiff City.

A general view during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Watford at Hillsborough Stadium on October 18, 2014
Read Next:
Wednesday to reject Leicester's Hirst bid?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lewis McGugan, Football
Your Comments
More Sheffield Wednesday News
General view of the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester City Football Club, in Leicester, central England, on August 31, 2014
Leicester City fail with new bid for Sheffield Wednesday youngster George Hirst?
 Lewis McGugan of Sheffield is challenged by Orlando Sa and Stephen Quinn of Reading during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Reading at Hillsborough Stadium on August 19, 2015
Sheffield Wednesday part ways with Lewis McGugan
 Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday at Reebok Stadium on September 15, 2015
Sheffield Wednesday sign Joost van Aken
Owls turn down Hull bid for Bannan?Wednesday to reject Leicester's Hirst bid?Result: Honours even between Owls, Black CatsWolves to spend £20m on two strikers?Owls keen on Bees defender Dean?
Wolves 'consider Jordan Rhodes bid'Djourou's Wednesday move 'collapses'Bristol City storm top on low-scoring opening dayChampionship trio looking to sign Batth?Leicester fail in bid for striker Hirst?
> Sheffield Wednesday Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Cardiff CityCardiff5500102815
2Ipswich TownIpswich540196312
3Leeds UnitedLeeds532072511
4Wolverhampton WanderersWolves531174310
5Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd53025419
6Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest53028809
7Preston North EndPreston52212118
8Hull City521212757
9Middlesbrough52124317
10Queens Park RangersQPR52126607
11Reading52125507
12Derby CountyDerby521257-27
13Bristol City51317616
14Fulham51314316
15Barnsley52037706
16Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds51314406
17Millwall51228625
18Aston Villa512279-25
19Sunderland512258-35
20Birmingham CityBirmingham511336-34
21Burton Albion511349-54
22Norwich CityNorwich5113612-64
23Brentford502359-42
24Bolton WanderersBolton5023410-62
> Full Version
 