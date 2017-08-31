Sheffield Wednesday announce that they have allowed midfielder Lewis McGugan to leave the club by mutual consent.

During the second half of the 2014-15 campaign, McGugan impressed during a loan spell at Hillsborough and his deal was soon transformed into a permanent stay.

However, over the past two years, the 28-year-old has made just 17 appearances in all competitions, with his last outing coming in May 2016.

McGugan had a year remaining on his contract, but the Owls have decided to allow the former Nottingham Forest player the chance to find first-team football elsewhere.

Earlier this summer, McGugan failed to impress during a trial at Cardiff City.