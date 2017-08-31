Arsenal are reportedly holding talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a potential deal involving winger Julian Draxler.

Arsenal have reportedly expressed an interest in trying to sign winger Julian Draxler from Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite the signing of Neymar, it has previously been claimed that PSG are not looking to sell Draxler, who has began this season on the substitutes' bench.

However, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain likely to join Liverpool and Alexis Sanchez a target for Manchester City, manager Arsene Wenger could find himself back in the transfer market, despite the Gunners allegedly being happy with their business.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are holding discussions with PSG over the potential switch of Draxler, who only signed for the French giants in January.

During that time, Draxler has netted 10 goals in 22 games but a deal to sell the German may appeal to PSG with Kylian Mbappe also expected to sign for the Ligue 1 side before the end of the transfer window.

If a transfer is completed, it could potentially allow Manchester City to push through a deal for Sanchez, who has less than a year remaining on his contract.