France boss Didier Deschamps effectively confirms that Kylian Mbappe is leaving Monaco to join Paris Saint-Germain.

France boss Didier Deschamps has claimed that Kylian Mbappe will be joining another Ligue 1 club before the transfer window closes.

The 18-year-old attracted interest from numerous high-profile clubs last season when he scored 26 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for Monaco.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Real Madrid have all been linked to the starlet, but it appears that Paris Saint-Germain are on the verge of securing his signature.

Reports have claimed that Mbappe will join PSG on loan with a view to a permanent €180m (£166.4m) deal at the end of the season.

Should the transfer happen, then the Ligue 1 giants would have agreed to pay more than £350m on two players - Mbappe and Neymar - in two years.

Ahead of France's World Cup qualifiers this week, Dechamps was asked about the Mbappe transfer situation, and while he appeared to confirm that a move was on the cards, he denied that a medical was taking place today.

"He's changing club but staying in Ligue 1. The future will say if he's made a good decision," Squawka quotes Deschamps as saying. "At this moment, Kylian is still a Monaco player. A medical this afternoon? Untrue!"

Mbappe has been at Monaco since 2013 when he joined their academy from Clairefontaine.