Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly in talks with Monaco to sign Kylian Mbappe on a season-long loan deal.

The French giants have been heavily linked with a swoop for the teenager, and they are still in pursuit of him despite spending a reported world-record £196m on Neymar.

According to Sky Sports News, a loan deal with an agreement to buy the striker at the end of the season is being discussed by the two clubs, but they are nowhere near close to reaching a deal.

It is believed that an initial loan move is being mooted in order to help PSG stick to Financial Fair Play rules following their purchase of Neymar from Barcelona.

Eighteen-year-old Mbappe, who scored 15 Ligue 1 goals last season, has previously been linked to Real Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona.