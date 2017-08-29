New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City 'to return with improved Alexis Sanchez bid'

Alexis Sanchez looking unhappy during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Manchester City are reportedly planning an improved bid for Alexis Sanchez after seeing their initial £50m approach rejected by Arsenal.
Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Manchester City have reportedly already begun planning an improved bid for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez after seeing their initial £50m approach rejected this evening.

The Gunners are reluctant to allow their star player to join a Premier League rival and will only consider a significantly higher offer from Man City if they are to sell before the end of the transfer window.

However, City are determined to get the deal done before Thursday's deadline and will return with another bid in an effort to convince Arsenal to allow the Chile international to leave.

Arsene Wenger would reportedly be interested in any deal which would see either Raheem Sterling or Sergio Aguero move in the opposite direction, although City are eager to keep it as a straight purchase.

Sanchez himself is understood to be keen on the move in order to play Champions League football this season and reunite with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola.

However, Arsenal have repeatedly insisted that the 28-year-old will not be leaving the club this summer despite entering the final year of his contract in North London.

Alexis Sanchez prays during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal reject £50m Man City bid for Sanchez
