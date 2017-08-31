New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal "very happy" with transfer business

Arsene Wenger pats Alexis Sanchez on the back during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal are said to be "very happy" with their dealings in the transfer market this summer, despite making just two senior signings to date.

The Gunners have been linked with a string of top names in recent months, including Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler, Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio and Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar, but have failed to secure any incomings since the start of July.

The club broke their transfer record to bring in Alexandre Lacazette on a £46.5m deal from Lyon, adding to their capture of Sead Kolasinac on a free, while the likes of Wojciech Szczesny, Kieran Gibbs and Gabriel Paulista have been sold.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is on the verge of completing a £35m move to Liverpool, while Alexis Sanchez could still depart the Emirates today if Manchester City come forward with an offer in excess of £70m.

According to Sky Sports News, senior sources have insisted that the club is "very happy with their transfer business this summer" and while they do have transfer funds available to spend, "what amounted to significant funds a year ago may not be considered big money now in context of some of the deals that have been done in Europe and elsewhere in the Premier League this summer".

Should Oxlade-Chamberlain leave and the Gunners fail to strengthen further, Arsene Wenger's side will have a net transfer fee profit of around £23m from their dealings this summer.

Thomas Lemar and Jesus Navas during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Manchester City on February 21, 2017
