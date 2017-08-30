Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will reportedly pick up £125,000-a-week wages when he signs for Liverpool - £55,000 a week less than he would have collected at Arsenal.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will reportedly pick up £125,000-a-week wages when he signs for Liverpool, which is £55,000 a week less than he would have collected with a new contract at Arsenal.

Liverpool are believed to be on the verge of announcing the signing of Oxlade-Chamberlain after agreeing a deal, believed to be in the region of £35m, with Arsenal for the transfer of the 24-year-old.

According to Sky Sports News, Oxlade-Chamberlain was offered £180,000 a week to sign a fresh deal at Arsenal, but rejected the Gunners to sign for less money at Liverpool, who he supported as a child.

Chelsea were also strongly linked with a move for Oxlade-Chamberlain on Tuesday, but it is understood that the midfielder rejected the interest from Stamford Bridge when it became apparent that Liverpool were in the race.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is currently with the England squad preparing for Friday's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Malta.