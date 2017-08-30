New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool 'agree £40m deal with Arsenal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain'

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Liverpool reportedly agree a £35m deal with Arsenal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after the midfielder rejected Chelsea.
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 17:49 UK

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a fee with Arsenal for the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The England international seemed to be on the verge of joining Chelsea on Tuesday when the Premier League champions reached an agreement over a £35m fee with the Gunners.

However, it swiftly emerged that the 24-year-old rejected a switch to Stamford Bridge because he preferred moving to the Anfield outfit.

Now, it has been reported by BBC Sport that Arsenal have accepted a £40m bid from Liverpool after learning that Oxlade-Chamberlain has no intention of signing a new contract at the Emirates.

As a result, Liverpool have dropped interest in Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar, who was initially wanted by Arsenal until the Ligue 1 giants made it clear that they did not want to sell.

Oxlade-Chamberlain could become Liverpool's fourth signing of the summer following Dominic Solanke, Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson.

Thomas Lemar and Jesus Navas during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Liverpool 'give up on Thomas Lemar'
Alexis Sanchez hides his face in shame during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Alexis Sanchez 'offered to Manchester United'
 Alexis Sanchez prays during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal reject £50m Manchester City bid for Alexis Sanchez
 Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'rejects Chelsea for Liverpool'
Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'rejects Chelsea for Liverpool'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Diego Costa to join Las Palmas on loan?
 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Thibaut Courtois: 'Chelsea improving after slow start to season'
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Liverpool 'agree £148m Philippe Coutinho deal with Barcelona'
 Thomas Lemar and Jesus Navas during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Monaco 'reject two bids from Liverpool for Thomas Lemar'
 Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'rejects Chelsea for Liverpool'
