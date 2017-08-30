Liverpool reportedly agree a £35m deal with Arsenal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after the midfielder rejected Chelsea.

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a fee with Arsenal for the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The England international seemed to be on the verge of joining Chelsea on Tuesday when the Premier League champions reached an agreement over a £35m fee with the Gunners.

However, it swiftly emerged that the 24-year-old rejected a switch to Stamford Bridge because he preferred moving to the Anfield outfit.

Now, it has been reported by BBC Sport that Arsenal have accepted a £40m bid from Liverpool after learning that Oxlade-Chamberlain has no intention of signing a new contract at the Emirates.

As a result, Liverpool have dropped interest in Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar, who was initially wanted by Arsenal until the Ligue 1 giants made it clear that they did not want to sell.

Oxlade-Chamberlain could become Liverpool's fourth signing of the summer following Dominic Solanke, Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson.