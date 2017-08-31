Sunderland sign winger Callum McManaman on a two-year deal from West Bromwich Albion.

Sunderland have signed winger Callum McManaman on a two-year deal from West Bromwich Albion.

The 26-year-old becomes Sunderland's third signing on deadline day, all of which were confirmed after the 11pm cut-off point.

Marc Wilson and Jonny Williams have also arrived at the Stadium of Light, and the trio could make their debuts for the Black Cats at home to Sheffield United next month.

McManaman arrives for an undisclosed fee, signing a contract which will keep him at the club until June 2019.

McManaman joined West Brom in 2015 but made just 25 appearances for the club and spent the second half of last season at Sheffield Wednesday.