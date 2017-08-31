New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Blackburn Rovers sign West Bromwich Albion youngster Rekeem Harper on loan

A general view of inside the ground before the Pre Season Friendly match between Blackburn Rovers and Everton FC at Ewood Park on July 27, 2013
© Getty Images
West Bromwich Albion send 17-year-old midfielder Rekeem Harper out on loan to League One side Blackburn rovers.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 21:18 UK

Blackburn Rovers have completed a deal to sign West Bromwich Albion youngster Rekeem Harper on loan until the end of the season.

The 17-year-old became just the second player born this century to play in the Premier League earlier this month with a 20-minute cameo against Bournemouth.

Harper signed a new deal with the Baggies earlier today - his first professional contract - before agreeing to a temporary switch to League One side Blackburn.

The midfielder will spend the 2017-18 campaign with Rovers in order to gain more first-team experience.

Harper could make his Blackburn debut when they take on Rochdale after the international break.

Eliaquim Mangala of Manchester City runs with the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on September 19, 2015
Read Next:
Mangala move to Palace 'breaks down'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Rekeem Harper, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
A general view of inside the ground before the Pre Season Friendly match between Blackburn Rovers and Everton FC at Ewood Park on July 27, 2013
Blackburn Rovers sign West Bromwich Albion youngster Rekeem Harper on loan
 Callum McManaman #19 of West Bromwich Albion stops a ball during an International friendly soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and the Orlando City SC at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on July 15, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. Orlando won the match 3-1.
Sunderland attempting to push through triple signing?
 Jack Cork and Jonny Evans in action during the Premier League game between West Brom and Swansea on February 2, 2016
Report: Manchester City end Jonny Evans interest
Mangala move to Palace 'breaks down'West Brom sign Chelsea youngsterEvans to Manchester City 'unlikely'West Brom 'to hijack Palace Sakho deal'West Bromwich Albion 'want Marc Wilson'
Smalling to remain at Manchester United?Arsenal 'in pole position for Evans'West Brom confirm Krychowiak dealNacer Chadli 'wants Swansea City move'West Brom complete Gibbs signing
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Blackburn Rovers News
A general view of inside the ground before the Pre Season Friendly match between Blackburn Rovers and Everton FC at Ewood Park on July 27, 2013
Blackburn Rovers sign West Bromwich Albion youngster Rekeem Harper on loan
 Blackburn's Jason Lowe in action against Everton during a friendly match on July 27, 2013
Birmingham City complete Jason Lowe signing
 A general view of a corner flag before the Pre Season Friendly match between Blackburn Rovers and Everton FC at Ewood Park on July 27, 2013
Five arrested at Ewood Park following Lancashire derby violence
Result: Burnley overcome Blackburn to reach round threeLive Commentary: Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Burnley - as it happenedSouthampton draw Wolves in EFL CupWilder confirms new Lenihan bidBlackburn 'interested in Antonsson'
Boro youngster Chapman joins BlackburnBlackburn sign Jayson LeutwilerBlackburn reject third Blades bid for Lenihan?Sunderland complete Jason Steele signingSunderland to sign Steele, Grabban?
> Blackburn Rovers Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 