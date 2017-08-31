West Bromwich Albion send 17-year-old midfielder Rekeem Harper out on loan to League One side Blackburn rovers.

Blackburn Rovers have completed a deal to sign West Bromwich Albion youngster Rekeem Harper on loan until the end of the season.

The 17-year-old became just the second player born this century to play in the Premier League earlier this month with a 20-minute cameo against Bournemouth.

Harper signed a new deal with the Baggies earlier today - his first professional contract - before agreeing to a temporary switch to League One side Blackburn.

The midfielder will spend the 2017-18 campaign with Rovers in order to gain more first-team experience.

Harper could make his Blackburn debut when they take on Rochdale after the international break.