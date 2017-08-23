Five people were arrested during the Lancashire derby cup tie between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley on Wednesday night, Lancashire Police confirm.

A heavy police presence in and around Ewood Park on Wednesday night was not enough to quell the trouble, as matters boiled over following the Clarets' opening goal in their 2-0 win.

Two spectators ran onto the field immediately after Jack Cork's header, one of whom is in police custody on suspicion of assault after approaching a couple of visiting players.

A second fan was arrested for an unrelated incident, linked to a flare being launched from the stands towards the field which hit a nine-year-old child.

Three others were arrested inside the ground, meanwhile, all related to violent disorder.

Lancashire Police Chief Constable Terry Wood said: "I am truly appalled at the behaviour of these few, including the one believed to be from the Blackburn fans who encroached the pitch and thought it acceptable to assault a steward doing his job and two players there to partake in the match."

Robbie Brady scored the Clarets' other goal as they safely progressed through to set up a third-round tie against Leeds United next month.