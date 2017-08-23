Aug 23, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Ewood Park
Attendance: 16,313
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
0-2
Burnley

Bennett (89')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Cork (27'), Brady (45')
Bardsley (55'), Long (64')

Five arrested at Ewood Park following Lancashire derby violence

A general view of a corner flag before the Pre Season Friendly match between Blackburn Rovers and Everton FC at Ewood Park on July 27, 2013
© Getty Images
Five people were arrested during the Lancashire derby cup tie between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley on Wednesday night, Lancashire Police confirm.
Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 12:21 UK

Lancashire Police have confirmed that five people were arrested for incidents that took place during Blackburn Rovers' meeting with Burnley in the EFL Cup.

A heavy police presence in and around Ewood Park on Wednesday night was not enough to quell the trouble, as matters boiled over following the Clarets' opening goal in their 2-0 win.

Two spectators ran onto the field immediately after Jack Cork's header, one of whom is in police custody on suspicion of assault after approaching a couple of visiting players.

A second fan was arrested for an unrelated incident, linked to a flare being launched from the stands towards the field which hit a nine-year-old child.

Three others were arrested inside the ground, meanwhile, all related to violent disorder.

Lancashire Police Chief Constable Terry Wood said: "I am truly appalled at the behaviour of these few, including the one believed to be from the Blackburn fans who encroached the pitch and thought it acceptable to assault a steward doing his job and two players there to partake in the match."

Robbie Brady scored the Clarets' other goal as they safely progressed through to set up a third-round tie against Leeds United next month.

A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
Southampton draw Wolves in EFL Cup
