Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the EFL Cup second-round tie between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley at Ewood Park.
The home side will be desperate to get one over their East Lancashire rivals this evening for the first time in seven years, with two divisions now between them.
Blackburn picked up their first league win of the campaign last time out, while the Clarets were sent crashing back down to earth by West Bromwich Albion following their shock win at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
Tony Mowbray: "Ultimately the passion and the emotion of the game is from the supporters. They live here, work with people who support Burnley, and have to go to work the next day and either suffer or poke fun at someone on the other half of the divide. It is not just another game, the players go to Sainsbury's to do their shopping and you might get stopped by people who recognise you and they tell you how much it means to them."
Sean Dyche: "I like [Mowbray], I like him a lot. You try not to forget the people who have done right by you and when I started out at Watford, and I had a really tough start, we played them when he was manager of Middlesbrough at the time. We played really well and got beaten 1-0, and he was fantastic afterwards in his press comments. I've never forgotten it because I was getting a lot of stick at the time and I thought we'd played well on the night. You don't forget those little things. And I think he's a proper bloke as well."
STARTING XI: Pope, Taylor, Cork, Tarkowski, Barnes, Brady, Westwood, Walters, Bardsley, Long, Arfield
SUBS: Heaton, Lowton, Mee, Vokes, Wood, Defour, Gudmundsson
STARTING XI: Raya, Williams, Smallwood, Feeney, Chapman, Whittingham, Mulgrew, Ward, Caddis, Antonsson, Gladwin
SUBS: Leutwiler, Samuel, Graham, Evans, Bennett, Conway, Doyle