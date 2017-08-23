Blackburn picked up their first league win of the campaign last time out, while the Clarets were sent crashing back down to earth by West Bromwich Albion following their shock win at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend.

The home side will be desperate to get one over their East Lancashire rivals this evening for the first time in seven years, with two divisions now between them.

9 min Nine minutes on the clock but only around half of that has been eaten up by Walters's injury. A Brady cross deep into the box is well dealt with by Raya, as the visitors take control of the game now that it has settled down.

7 min There was not a great deal in that Smallwood challenge on Walters - just one of those things. It has taken up about four minutes of the match for the Irishman to receive treatment, and at the end of it all he is OK to continue. Wood sits back down.

5 min Walters lands awkwardly following a challenge from Smallwood. The worry for Dyche is that the Irishman has stayed on the ground, which is not a good sign. Physio is now on and an early change looks like it may have to be made.

3 min Around 5,000 visiting fans in attendance this evening, making the 14 mile journey between the grounds down the M65. Really good atmosphere inside Ewood Park, as anticipated, as the two teams look to find their feet early on.

1 min KICKOFF! We are up and running at Ewood Park in this Lancashire derby clash. We are up and running at Ewood Park in this Lancashire derby clash. Blackburn Rovers have not beaten their rivals in any of their last six meetings stretching back to 2010, having previously gone over 30 years without losing.

7.43pm With kickoff in Lancashire now just a couple of minutes away, let us check out some pre-match talk from both camps: Tony Mowbray: "Ultimately the passion and the emotion of the game is from the supporters. They live here, work with people who support Burnley, and have to go to work the next day and either suffer or poke fun at someone on the other half of the divide. It is not just another game, the players go to Sainsbury's to do their shopping and you might get stopped by people who recognise you and they tell you how much it means to them." Sean Dyche: "I like [Mowbray], I like him a lot. You try not to forget the people who have done right by you and when I started out at Watford, and I had a really tough start, we played them when he was manager of Middlesbrough at the time. We played really well and got beaten 1-0, and he was fantastic afterwards in his press comments. I've never forgotten it because I was getting a lot of stick at the time and I thought we'd played well on the night. You don't forget those little things. And I think he's a proper bloke as well." © SilverHub

7.41pm It does not get any easier following the two-week international break as they face Liverpool, Everton and Manchester City in successive away days. Dyche will hope to have a new player or two in his ranks before then, having been strongly linked with Majeed Waris of Lorient in the last couple of days. A centre-back is also surely high up on the agenda to replace Michael Keane, who departed for Everton earlier in the summer.

7.39pm Burnley now face a trip to Wembley Stadium next weekend to take on Tottenham Hotspur. It is perhaps a good time to head to the capital, with Spurs still attempting to adapt to their temporary home, but that will still be one of their toughest games of the campaign. The Clarets won just once on their travels all of last season, remember, though they have already equalled that this time around with one match played.

7.37pm In terms of the visitors, they made a dream start by picking up a memorable 3-2 victory away at champions Chelsea. They were 3-0 up at the interval and managed to hold on after conceding twice against their nine-man opponents, only to come crashing back down to earth last time out with that crushing 1-0 home defeat to West Brom. It was classic Tony Pulis in many ways, as the Clarets racked up shots galore yet still lost.

7.35pm Prior to that, Rovers lost 2-1 and 3-1 to Southend United and Doncaster Rovers respectively in the league, leaving them 17th in the division at this very early stage in proceedings. There was also a 3-1 triumph over Mowbray's former club Coventry City, helping to set up this tasty second-round tie at Ewood Park, so all-in-all it has been a pretty mixed start to 2017-18. Saturday's result against MK Dons will go a long way to determining the mood around these parts.

7.33pm Blackburn have made a slow start to life in League One, failing to live up to their tags as many neutrals' favourites for promotion. Three points from nine is not the best of returns for Mowbray, who stuck with the club following their relegation from the Championship, but that solitary win did come in their most recent outing; a Dominic Samuel goal away to Bradford City giving the Blue and Whites lift-off in the third tier.

7.31pm Both managers have made mass changes to their starting lineups, despite local bragging rights being on the line tonight. Five alterations made in all by Tony Mowbray, as he brings in Harry Chapman, Marcus Antonsson and Ben Gladwin for their first starts. Sean Dyche has opted against throwing record signing Chris Wood straight into the mix, meanwhile, just a couple of days on from officially signing from Leeds United. © Getty Images

7.29pm Walters is now the only player to benefit from some squad rotation, as another of the new recruits in Charlie Taylor slots in at right-back and Ashley Westwood is given a chance to prove his worth in the middle of the park. No place for club-record signing Chris Wood in the starting lineup, though, with Dyche keeping him among his back-up options. Mass changes for the Premier League side, but still enough quality to make them strong favourites to win this one.

7.27pm Mass changes made by visiting boss Sean Dyche , too, as he almost completely overhauls the side that lost to West Bromwich Albion at the weekend. The Clarets will likely go with two up top this evening, with summer signing Jonathan Walters handed a first start up top alongside Ashley Barnes, having so far been introduced late on against Albion and Chelsea in his side's opening two league games.

7.25pm BURNLEY TEAM NEWS! STARTING XI: Pope, Taylor, Cork, Tarkowski, Barnes, Brady, Westwood, Walters, Bardsley, Long, Arfield SUBS: Heaton, Lowton, Mee, Vokes, Wood, Defour, Gudmundsson

7.23pm Dominic Samuel has impressed early in the season with a couple of goals, but he is among those to miss out tonight, as do Corry Evans, Elliott Bennett and Craig Conway. Those four are among the subs, though that is not the case for Bradley Dack as a hamstring problem picked up last time out sees him join the injury list. Joining him in the stands are Scott Wharton, Ryan Nyambe and Darragh Lenihan, the latter of whom has been the subject of numerous Sheffield United bids.

7.21pm Home boss Tony Mowbray has made five changes to his starting lineup for this EFL Cup tie, handing full debuts to a trio of players Harry Chapman, Marcus Antonsson and Ben Gladwin all come in for their first starts since joining, while fellow summer signing Peter Whittingham and winger Liam Feeney are also brought back into the XI. Rotation was always going to be likely for the Blue and Whites, but this is still a strong-looking side for League One level.

7.19pm BLACKBURN ROVERS TEAM NEWS! STARTING XI: Raya, Williams, Smallwood, Feeney, Chapman, Whittingham, Mulgrew, Ward, Caddis, Antonsson, Gladwin SUBS: Leutwiler, Samuel, Graham, Evans, Bennett, Conway, Doyle

7.17pm These sides are now two divisions apart due to Blackburn's plight in recent years and Burnley's rise to the top tier. The Clarets have the better record this decade, too, which we will look into a little later, but it is fair to say that the home supporters inside Ewood Park are well up for this game. The league comes first for both sides, of course, though it will be interesting to see just how many changes are made by either manager.