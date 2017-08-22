A report claims that Lorient striker Majeed Waris is a target for Sean Dyche at Burnley, as he looks to bring in some more attacking options.

Burnley have reportedly bid £8m for Ghana international striker Majeed Waris, as boss Sean Dyche aims to further strengthen his attacking ranks.

The Clarets splashed out a club-record fee of £15m to sign Chris Wood from Leeds United on Monday, making him their fifth arrival of the summer transfer window.

According to the Burnley Express, however, Dyche intends to add to his frontline options and is looking to bring in Waris from Ligue 2 side Lorient.

A former Hartpury College attacker, Waris joined Lorient from Trabzonspor in 2014 and has earned recognition at international level with Ghana, featuring in their 2014 World Cup squad.

It is suggested in the same report that Burnley have ended their interest in Deportivo La Coruna forward Florin Andone, meanwhile, after seeing a bid of around £12m rejected.