New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Burnley table offer for Ghana international Majeed Waris?

Valenciennes's Majeed Waris celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Valenciennes vs Lyon on April 6, 2014
© Getty Images
A report claims that Lorient striker Majeed Waris is a target for Sean Dyche at Burnley, as he looks to bring in some more attacking options.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 14:30 UK

Burnley have reportedly bid £8m for Ghana international striker Majeed Waris, as boss Sean Dyche aims to further strengthen his attacking ranks.

The Clarets splashed out a club-record fee of £15m to sign Chris Wood from Leeds United on Monday, making him their fifth arrival of the summer transfer window.

According to the Burnley Express, however, Dyche intends to add to his frontline options and is looking to bring in Waris from Ligue 2 side Lorient.

A former Hartpury College attacker, Waris joined Lorient from Trabzonspor in 2014 and has earned recognition at international level with Ghana, featuring in their 2014 World Cup squad.

It is suggested in the same report that Burnley have ended their interest in Deportivo La Coruna forward Florin Andone, meanwhile, after seeing a bid of around £12m rejected.

Leeds United striker Chris Wood poses with his Championship player of the award for January 2017 [DO NOTE USE UNTIL FEB 10]
Read Next:
Burnley sign Wood for club-record fee
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Majeed Waris, Sean Dyche, Chris Wood, Florin Andone, Football
Your Comments
More Burnley News
Leeds United striker Chris Wood poses with his Championship player of the award for January 2017 [DO NOTE USE UNTIL FEB 10]
Burnley sign Chris Wood for club-record fee
 Valenciennes's Majeed Waris celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Valenciennes vs Lyon on April 6, 2014
Burnley table offer for Ghana international Majeed Waris?
 Leeds United striker Chris Wood poses with his Championship player of the award for January 2017 [DO NOTE USE UNTIL FEB 10]
Report: Chris Wood arrives in Manchester to undergo Burnley medical
Hull ace Clucas denies going on strikeLeeds accept Burnley bid for Chris WoodDyche bemused by defeat to West BromResult: Robson-Kanu gives West Brom win at BurnleyTeam News: Barry makes West Brom debut
Hughes: 'Shawcross not leaving Stoke'Wood offered new deal by Leeds United?Dyche looking to Europe for strikerHull set asking price for Sam Clucas?Slutsky desperate to keep hold of Clucas
> Burnley Homepage
More Lorient News
Valenciennes's Majeed Waris celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Valenciennes vs Lyon on April 6, 2014
Burnley table offer for Ghana international Majeed Waris?
 Sports Mole logo
Result: Troyes beat Lorient to earn promotion to Ligue 1
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Nancy relegated to Ligue 2 despite final-day win
Nancy on brink of relegation from Ligue 1Koscielny 'to retire at Arsenal or Lorient'Sunderland sign Didier Ndong from LorientDortmund announce Guerreiro signingPortuguese defender to undergo medical with Dortmund?
Guerreiro agrees Dortmund switch?Liverpool, Dortmund 'bid for Guerreiro'Lorient 'accept Sunderland's offer for Kone'Result: Monaco climb to second in Ligue 1Lorient 'outraged' with Sunderland over Kone
> Lorient Homepage



Tables
 