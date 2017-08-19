Aug 19, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Loftus Road
QPRQueens Park Rangers
2-1
Hull City
Smith (74'), Sylla (91')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Bowen (35')

Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas denies going on strike

Sam Clucas in action for Hull City on September 16, 2016
Sam Clucas responds to suggestions that he refused to play in Hull City's meeting with Queens Park Rangers, insisting that he would never consider going on strike.
Sam Clucas has denied suggestions that he refused to play for Hull City after being left out of the squad for Saturday's meeting with Queens Park Rangers.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with the KCOM Stadium exit in recent weeks as Premier League clubs Swansea City, Burnley and Huddersfield Town are all reportedly interested.

Hull boss Leonid Slutsky revealed after the 2-1 loss in West London that Clucas was omitted due to the ongoing speculation over his future, with some supporters believing that the midfielder made the manager's decision for him by refusing to play.

Responding to one such claim on Twitter, Clucas said: "I didn't and would never do that to a club I owe a lot".

Hull are already thought to have turned down a £10m bid from Burnley for the Englishman and are now holding out for something close to double that figure.

