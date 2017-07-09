Stoke City midfielder Glenn Whelan is reportedly wanted by Sean Dyche at Burnley as a direct replacement for Joey Barton, with a £2.5m deal potentially a few days away.

The Republic of Ireland international, out of contract in the Potteries next summer, has already been linked with Championship pair Derby County and Aston Villa this summer.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche is said to be a fan of the 33-year-old, however, seeing him as the ideal candidate to fill the void left by battler Joey Barton in central midfield.

Burnley have already brought in forward Jonathan Walters from Stoke this week, and The Sun reports that the £2.5m capture of Whelan could be just a few days away.

Whelan's arrival would add to the Irish contingent at Turf Moor, with Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady, Stephen Warnock and Walters already at the club.