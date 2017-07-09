New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Burnley enter race for Stoke City midfielder Glenn Whelan

Glenn Whelan of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Britannia Stadium on August 29, 2015
© Getty Images
Stoke City midfielder Glenn Whelan is reportedly wanted by Sean Dyche at Burnley as a direct replacement for Joey Barton, with a £2.5m deal potentially a few days away.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 at 21:57 UK

Premier League club Burnley have become the latest to show an interest in Stoke City midfielder Glenn Whelan, according to a report.

The Republic of Ireland international, out of contract in the Potteries next summer, has already been linked with Championship pair Derby County and Aston Villa this summer.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche is said to be a fan of the 33-year-old, however, seeing him as the ideal candidate to fill the void left by battler Joey Barton in central midfield.

Burnley have already brought in forward Jonathan Walters from Stoke this week, and The Sun reports that the £2.5m capture of Whelan could be just a few days away.

Whelan's arrival would add to the Irish contingent at Turf Moor, with Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady, Stephen Warnock and Walters already at the club.

Stoke City forward Jonathan Walters celebrates scoring the opening goal during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Read Next:
Stoke reject £3m Burnley bid for Walters?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Glenn Whelan, Sean Dyche, Joey Barton, Jonathan Walters, Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady, Stephen Warnock, Football
Your Comments
More Burnley News
Glenn Whelan of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Britannia Stadium on August 29, 2015
Report: Burnley enter race for Stoke City midfielder Glenn Whelan
 Michael Kightly for Burnley on October 26, 2014
Southend United sign Michael Kightly
 Jeff Hendrick in action for Burnley on September 26, 2016
Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick found not guilty of violent disorder
Burnley complete Walters signingBurnley land Taylor on four-year dealWalters 'to join Burnley in £3m deal'Newcastle join race for Andre Gray?PL quartet show interest in Sam Clucas?
Forest reject Burnley's Assombalonga bid?Burnley table £8m offer for Assombalonga?Man Utd 'to pocket £7.5m from Keane move'Michael Keane "delighted" to join EvertonEverton complete Michael Keane signing
> Burnley Homepage
More Stoke City News
Glenn Whelan of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Britannia Stadium on August 29, 2015
Report: Burnley enter race for Stoke City midfielder Glenn Whelan
 Peter Crouch of Stoke City gestures during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Stoke City at Craven Cottage on September 22, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Report: Aston Villa target Peter Crouch
 Bojan Krkic and Cuco Martina in action during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Southampton on March 12, 2016
Bojan Krkic determined to take Stoke City chance
Burnley complete Walters signingReport: Stoke launch £12m Delph bidPL season to begin on a Friday nightHughes happy to give Bojan another chanceStoke snap up former Hull defender Tymon
Walters 'to join Burnley in £3m deal'Josh Tymon leaves Hull CityButland keen on Champions League footballEnglish quartet monitoring Fonkeu?Report: Stoke considering bid for Luan
> Stoke City Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 