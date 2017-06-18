Derby County have reportedly joined Championship rivals Aston Villa in showing an interest in Stoke City midfielder Glenn Whelan.

The 33-year-old is into the final year of his current deal at the bet365 Stadium and chairman Peter Coates has confessed that he will likely cash in this summer.

Villa are said to be long-time admirers of the Republic of Ireland international, but Derby have now also joined the race to land his signature.

It is claimed by the Daily Mail that Villa have already seen a £500,000 offer knocked back, with the Potters hoping for at least double that, and Derby are now ready to pounce with an approach of their own.

Whelan has spent the past nine years at Stoke since joining from Sheffield Wednesday, making 30 Premier League appearances last time out.