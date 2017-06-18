New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Derby County, Aston Villa battling it out for Glenn Whelan?

Glenn Whelan of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Britannia Stadium on August 29, 2015
© Getty Images
Derby County have reportedly joined Championship rivals Aston Villa in showing an interest in Stoke City midfielder Glenn Whelan.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 15:22 UK

Stoke City midfielder Glenn Whelan is at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Derby County and Aston Villa, according to a report.

The 33-year-old is into the final year of his current deal at the bet365 Stadium and chairman Peter Coates has confessed that he will likely cash in this summer.

Villa are said to be long-time admirers of the Republic of Ireland international, but Derby have now also joined the race to land his signature.

It is claimed by the Daily Mail that Villa have already seen a £500,000 offer knocked back, with the Potters hoping for at least double that, and Derby are now ready to pounce with an approach of their own.

Whelan has spent the past nine years at Stoke since joining from Sheffield Wednesday, making 30 Premier League appearances last time out.

Glenn Whelan of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Britannia Stadium on August 29, 2015
Read Next:
Stoke reject Villa bid for Glenn Whelan?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Glenn Whelan, Peter Coates, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Glenn Whelan of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Britannia Stadium on August 29, 2015
Derby County, Aston Villa battling it out for Glenn Whelan?
 A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Manchester City at Britannia Stadium on February 11, 2015
Stoke City confirm Josh Tymon interest
 Giannelli Imbula in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
Stoke City still waiting on Giannelli Imbula offers
Stoke: 'Rooney not a transfer target'Stoke: 'Butland worth more than Pickford'Report: Stoke not in Wayne Rooney raceIn full: Premier League fixtures revealedStoke keen to sign Hull's Josh Tymon?
Galatasaray hoping to sign Imbula?Stoke chairman hints at Glenn Whelan exitPeter Coates: 'Mark Hughes job is safe'Stoke reject Villa bid for Glenn Whelan?Arsenal to lower Kieran Gibbs valuation?
> Stoke City Homepage
More Aston Villa News
Glenn Whelan of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Britannia Stadium on August 29, 2015
Derby County, Aston Villa battling it out for Glenn Whelan?
 Jordan Amavi of Aston Villa looks on during the pre season friendly between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on July 28, 2015
Jordan Amavi confirms he will leave Aston Villa
 Jaap Stam watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final game between Reading and Fulham on May 16, 2017
Reading handed home tie in League Cup first round
Villa 'considering George Boyd approach'Begovic urges Terry to join BournemouthStoke chairman hints at Glenn Whelan exitJohn Terry in talks over Villa move?Stoke reject Villa bid for Glenn Whelan?
Clough: 'Irvine sale is possible'Irvine on radar of five Championship clubs?Garde to make return to management?Four Championship clubs 'want Rodriguez'Villa looking to snap up Whelan?
> Aston Villa Homepage
More Derby County News
Glenn Whelan of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Britannia Stadium on August 29, 2015
Derby County, Aston Villa battling it out for Glenn Whelan?
 Andre Wisdom of Norwich City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Swansea City at Carrow Road on November 7, 2015
Derby County to sign Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom
 Jaap Stam watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final game between Reading and Fulham on May 16, 2017
Reading handed home tie in League Cup first round
Derby 'reject Huddersfield bid for Ince'Liverpool 'agree Wisdom fee with Derby'Report: Huddersfield in talks with InceDerby want Liverpool's Wisdom permanently?Clough: 'Irvine sale is possible'
Irvine on radar of five Championship clubs?Derby sign Hull defender Curtis DaviesWolves withdraw from Weimann deal?Derby looking to sign George Boyd?Derby slap £10m price tag on Ince?
> Derby County Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 