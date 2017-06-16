Beaten Championship playoff finalists Reading have been handed a home tie against Gillingham in the first round of the 2017-18 League Cup.
The Royals were only denied a place in the Premier League next season by a penalty shootout at Wembley last month, but they will begin their cup campaign at home to League One Gillingham in the week commencing August 7.
Reading, who reached the last 16 of the competition in 2016-17 before being eliminated by Arsenal, are one of a number of Championship teams to have been handed a home tie, alongside the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Queens Park Rangers, Norwich City and Birmingham City.
Newly-promoted Millwall will host Stevenage at The Den, while Aston Villa and Fulham have been handed away ties against Colchester United and Wycombe Wanderers respectively.
In the Northern Section, two relegated teams will go head to head as League Two side Coventry City host League One's Blackburn Rovers, while there are home ties for Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United.
Recently-relegated Sunderland face a trip to League One side Bury and Bradford City will take on fellow League One outfit Doncaster Rovers in a Yorkshire derby.
League Cup first round draw in full:
Northern Section
Coventry City vs. Blackburn Rovers
Nottingham Forest vs. Shrewsbury Town
Bradford City vs. Doncaster Rovers
Mansfield Town vs. Rochdale
Grimsby Town vs. Derby County
Barnsley vs. Morecambe
Crewe Alexandra vs. Bolton Wanderers
Oldham Athletic vs. Burton Albion
Wigan Athletic vs. Blackpool
Bury vs. Sunderland
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Chesterfield
Accrington Stanley vs. Preston North End
Fleetwood Town vs. Carlisle United
Sheffield United vs. Walsall
Scunthorpe United vs. Notts County
Rotherham United vs. Lincoln City
Leeds United vs. Port Vale
Southern Section
Birmingham City vs. Crawley Town
Exeter City vs. Charlton Athletic
QPR vs. Northampton Town
Newport County vs. Southend United
Bristol City vs. Plymouth Argyle
Cardiff City vs. Portsmouth
Millwall vs. Stevenage
Oxford United vs. Cheltenham Town
AFC Wimbledon vs. Brentford
Norwich City vs. Swindon Town
Bristol Rovers vs. Cambridge United
Peterborough United vs. Barnet
Wycombe Wanderers vs. Fulham
Colchester United vs. Aston Villa
Wolves vs. Yeovil Town
Reading vs. Gillingham
Forest Green Rovers vs. MK Dons
Luton Town vs. Ipswich Town