Beaten Championship playoff finalists Reading are handed a home tie against League One side Gillingham in the first round of the 2017-18 League Cup.

The Royals were only denied a place in the Premier League next season by a penalty shootout at Wembley last month, but they will begin their cup campaign at home to League One Gillingham in the week commencing August 7.

Reading, who reached the last 16 of the competition in 2016-17 before being eliminated by Arsenal, are one of a number of Championship teams to have been handed a home tie, alongside the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Queens Park Rangers, Norwich City and Birmingham City.

Newly-promoted Millwall will host Stevenage at The Den, while Aston Villa and Fulham have been handed away ties against Colchester United and Wycombe Wanderers respectively.

In the Northern Section, two relegated teams will go head to head as League Two side Coventry City host League One's Blackburn Rovers, while there are home ties for Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United.

Recently-relegated Sunderland face a trip to League One side Bury and Bradford City will take on fellow League One outfit Doncaster Rovers in a Yorkshire derby.

League Cup first round draw in full:

Northern Section

Coventry City vs. Blackburn Rovers

Nottingham Forest vs. Shrewsbury Town

Bradford City vs. Doncaster Rovers

Mansfield Town vs. Rochdale

Grimsby Town vs. Derby County

Barnsley vs. Morecambe

Crewe Alexandra vs. Bolton Wanderers

Oldham Athletic vs. Burton Albion

Wigan Athletic vs. Blackpool

Bury vs. Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Chesterfield

Accrington Stanley vs. Preston North End

Fleetwood Town vs. Carlisle United

Sheffield United vs. Walsall

Scunthorpe United vs. Notts County

Rotherham United vs. Lincoln City

Leeds United vs. Port Vale

Southern Section

Birmingham City vs. Crawley Town

Exeter City vs. Charlton Athletic

QPR vs. Northampton Town

Newport County vs. Southend United

Bristol City vs. Plymouth Argyle

Cardiff City vs. Portsmouth

Millwall vs. Stevenage

Oxford United vs. Cheltenham Town

AFC Wimbledon vs. Brentford

Norwich City vs. Swindon Town

Bristol Rovers vs. Cambridge United

Peterborough United vs. Barnet

Wycombe Wanderers vs. Fulham

Colchester United vs. Aston Villa

Wolves vs. Yeovil Town

Reading vs. Gillingham

Forest Green Rovers vs. MK Dons

Luton Town vs. Ipswich Town