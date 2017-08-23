Rafael Benitez says that he is "convinced" Newcastle United's form will improve after losing their first three games of the new season.

The Magpies were dumped out of the EFL Cup by Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, making it three defeats from three in all competitions.

Benitez, disappointed by a lack of transfer activity since earning promotion from the Championship in April, is remaining defiant as he expects an upturn in fortunes.

"We knew that to going into the Premier League, a new division, a new competition, another level, you can win games or you can lose games," he told reporters.

"In this case, we lost this one. It was a game that we were expecting to win – we didn't do it and we have to be ready for the next one. I have said that this team will improve and I am convinced that we will do it."

Newcastle are back in action on Saturday afternoon with a home league match against West Ham United, who are also seeking their first point of the season.