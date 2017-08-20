Rafael Benitez is not optimistic of Newcastle United's transfer market hopes this summer, saying he does not "see an easy window yet".

The Magpies lost for a second successive Premier League weekend as they went down 1-0 to fellow newly-promoted outfit Huddersfield Town on Sunday afternoon.

Benitez has been at loggerheads with Mike Ashley this summer over the club's transfer policy, the Newcastle owner publicly declaring that he cannot compete financially with the league's big guns despite the head coach wanting more funds to strengthen the squad.

When asked by Sky Sports News about his side's progress in the market, Benitez said: "We will see what happens, it's still 11 days, but I don't see an easy window yet."

Regarding the defeat at the John Smith's Stadium, Benitez said: "I'm obviously disappointed. We have some little problems in defence, with not too many players, and we have to manage.

"They did well for a while, and we conceded because we gave them too much time on the ball. After that we were quite positive, but it's a learning process for us."

Newcastle have now gone 12 away games without a win in the Premier League, losing 10 of them.