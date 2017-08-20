Aug 20, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
Attendance: 24,128
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
1-0
NewcastleNewcastle United
Mooy (50')
Billing (66'), Palmer (77'), Mounie (88')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Ritchie (41'), Hayden (53'), Joselu (64'), Lascelles (91')

Rafael Benitez: 'I do not see an easy transfer window'

Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez pictured in November 2015
© Getty Images
Rafael Benitez is not optimistic of Newcastle United's transfer market hopes this summer, saying he does not "see an easy window yet".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 20:08 UK

Rafael Benitez has admitted that Newcastle United are not likely to have "an easy window" as they approach transfer deadline day.

The Magpies lost for a second successive Premier League weekend as they went down 1-0 to fellow newly-promoted outfit Huddersfield Town on Sunday afternoon.

Benitez has been at loggerheads with Mike Ashley this summer over the club's transfer policy, the Newcastle owner publicly declaring that he cannot compete financially with the league's big guns despite the head coach wanting more funds to strengthen the squad.

When asked by Sky Sports News about his side's progress in the market, Benitez said: "We will see what happens, it's still 11 days, but I don't see an easy window yet."

Regarding the defeat at the John Smith's Stadium, Benitez said: "I'm obviously disappointed. We have some little problems in defence, with not too many players, and we have to manage.

"They did well for a while, and we conceded because we gave them too much time on the ball. After that we were quite positive, but it's a learning process for us."

Newcastle have now gone 12 away games without a win in the Premier League, losing 10 of them.

Rafael 'show me the money' Benitez gestures during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Read Next:
Benitez urges players to cut out mistakes
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Rafael Benitez, Mike Ashley, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner at the FA Cup fifth-round match against Manchester City on February 18, 2017
Result: Aaron Mooy goal helps Huddersfield Town to win over Newcastle United
 Graeme Souness during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge on August 18, 2013
Graeme Souness slams Newcastle United defending in loss to Huddersfield Town
 Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez pictured in November 2015
Rafael Benitez: 'I do not see an easy transfer window'
Benitez urges players to cut out mistakesTeam News: Newcastle make three changesLive Commentary: Huddersfield 1-0 Newcastle - as it happenedReport: Newcastle eyeing Carroll reunionBenitez looking to get best from Joselu
Benitez: 'I cannot change our situation'Villa interested in Newcastle's Colback?Benitez: 'We must sell before we buy'Benitez tips Joselu for successful seasonShelvey blasts Wolves over racism ban
> Newcastle United Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 