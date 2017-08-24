EFL Cup holders Manchester United will face Championship side Burton Albion in the third round of the EFL Cup.

In the draw, held controversially overnight in Beijing, Liverpool were handed an away tie at Leicester City, while Arsenal were pulled out to host Doncaster Rovers of League One.

The lowest-ranked team in the pot, third-tier Bristol Rovers, will travel to Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers, who saw off last season's runners-up Southampton on Wednesday evening.

Manchester City visit West Bromwich Albion, Chelsea host Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur will play either Barnsley or Derby County at Wembley.

The ties will be played in the week beginning September 18.

EFL Cup round three draw:

West Bromwich Albion vs. Manchester City

Everton vs. Sunderland

Leicester City vs. Liverpool

Manchester United vs. Burton Albion

Brentford vs. Norwich City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Bristol Rovers

Burnley vs. Leeds

Arsenal vs. Doncaster Rovers

Bristol City vs. Stoke City

Reading vs. Swansea City

Aston Villa vs. Middlesbrough

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest

West Ham United vs. Bolton Wanderers

Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield Town

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Barnsley/Derby County

Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion