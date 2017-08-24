Reigning EFL Cup champions Manchester United have been drawn to face Championship outfit Burton Albion in the third round of the EFL Cup.
In the draw, held controversially overnight in Beijing, Liverpool were handed an away tie at Leicester City, while Arsenal were pulled out to host Doncaster Rovers of League One.
The lowest-ranked team in the pot, third-tier Bristol Rovers, will travel to Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers, who saw off last season's runners-up Southampton on Wednesday evening.
Manchester City visit West Bromwich Albion, Chelsea host Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur will play either Barnsley or Derby County at Wembley.
The ties will be played in the week beginning September 18.
EFL Cup round three draw:
West Bromwich Albion vs. Manchester City
Everton vs. Sunderland
Leicester City vs. Liverpool
Manchester United vs. Burton Albion
Brentford vs. Norwich City
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Bristol Rovers
Burnley vs. Leeds
Arsenal vs. Doncaster Rovers
Bristol City vs. Stoke City
Reading vs. Swansea City
Aston Villa vs. Middlesbrough
Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest
West Ham United vs. Bolton Wanderers
Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield Town
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Barnsley/Derby County
Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion