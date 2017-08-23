New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Danny Rose 'to hold talks with Tottenham Hotspur regarding future'

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly hold talks with Danny Rose this week to discuss his future following the left-back's explosive comments.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 12:29 UK

Danny Rose and Tottenham Hotspur officials will reportedly meet this week to discuss the left-back's future.

The England international landed in hot water after questioning the club's ambition and criticising their wage structure in a newspaper interview a few days before the start of the season.

The 27-year-old later apologised for the timing of his remarks, and as punishment was reportedly fined £130,000 by Spurs.

Rose has suggested that he is open to a move, with Manchester United and Chelsea both believed to be showing an interest in the former Leeds United player.

According to The Independent, Tottenham chiefs will meet with Rose's representatives to determine whether the left-back will be sold this summer or will remain at the club for the rest of the season.

It is believed that the North London outfit would demand around £50m for the player, who has not featured for the club since January due to a knee injury.

Mauricio Pochettino, manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane on December 13, 2015 in London, England.
Read Next:
Spurs enter race for Alfred Duncan?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Danny Rose, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Manchester United and West Ham United on August 13, 2017
Romelu Lukaku 'trolls Cristiano Ronaldo after Instagram account is hacked'
 Daley Blind mounts Romelu Lukaku during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United on August 19, 2017
Ryan Giggs: 'Manchester United will be very tough to stop'
 Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho goes incognito at Manchester City, Everton clash
Griezmann 'will consider' Man Utd moveRose 'to hold talks with Tottenham'Shaw "feeling good" after United returnHackers name footballers given TUEsRooney has dig at Man City fans
Martial: 'Pogba can win Ballon d'Or'United show interest in Arsenal prospect?Valencia consider Andreas Pereira offer?Mata: 'Just the beginning for United'Man United interested in Sessegnon?
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Chelsea 'respond to rumours linking Thomas Tuchel to Antonio Conte's job'
 Jamie Vardy in action during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion on August 19, 2017
Chelsea to swoop for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy?
 Antonio Candreva of Italy in action during the international friendly between Italy and Scotland on May 29, 2016 in Malta
Agent: 'Antonio Candreva unlikely to join Chelsea'
Rose 'to hold talks with Tottenham'Marseille declare Diego Costa interestReport: Chelsea back in for MarchisioBakayoko admits he needs time to adaptCourtois tells Spurs fans to make more noise
Chelsea to rival Spurs' Barkley bid?Eriksen bemoans 'bad luck' against ChelseaLille to bid £36m for Michy Batshuayi?Aluko accuses Sampson of 'racist' remarkCourtois reveals Chelsea "wake-up call"
> Chelsea Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Kyle Walker-Peters in action during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on August 13, 2017
Kyle Walker-Peters signs new Tottenham Hotspur contract until 2020
 Serge 'friend of Dorothy' Aurier and Sergio Aguero in action during the Champions League quarter-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City on April 6, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur close to securing deal for PSG defender Serge Aurier?
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Danny Rose 'to hold talks with Tottenham Hotspur regarding future'
Spurs complete Paulo Gazzaniga signingSpurs enter race for Alfred Duncan?Sanchez 'In London for Spurs medical'Tottenham's Dele Alli to change agent?Courtois tells Spurs fans to make more noise
Chelsea to rival Spurs' Barkley bid?Eriksen bemoans 'bad luck' against ChelseaHarry Kane 'not bothered' by August curseAlli: 'New signings will help improve Spurs'Conte: 'Wembley amazing for visitors'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
 