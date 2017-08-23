Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly hold talks with Danny Rose this week to discuss his future following the left-back's explosive comments.

Danny Rose and Tottenham Hotspur officials will reportedly meet this week to discuss the left-back's future.

The England international landed in hot water after questioning the club's ambition and criticising their wage structure in a newspaper interview a few days before the start of the season.

The 27-year-old later apologised for the timing of his remarks, and as punishment was reportedly fined £130,000 by Spurs.

Rose has suggested that he is open to a move, with Manchester United and Chelsea both believed to be showing an interest in the former Leeds United player.

According to The Independent, Tottenham chiefs will meet with Rose's representatives to determine whether the left-back will be sold this summer or will remain at the club for the rest of the season.

It is believed that the North London outfit would demand around £50m for the player, who has not featured for the club since January due to a knee injury.