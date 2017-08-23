Michael O'Neill: 'Jonny Evans will not let transfer talk distract him'

Jonny Evans of Northern Ireland celebrates after the EURO 2016 Group F qualifier at Windsor Park on March 29, 2015 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
West Bromwich Albion captain Jonny Evans will not be affected by speculation over a potential move to Manchester City, according to Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill.
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has claimed that Jonny Evans will not be affected by speculation over a potential move to Manchester City.

The West Bromwich Albion defender has been the subject of a failed £18m bid from Pep Guardiola's side, with Tony Pulis desperate to keep hold of him at the Hawthorns.

O'Neill, however, does not expect the 29-year-old to miss the World Cup qualifier in San Marino on September 1 regardless of who he is playing for when the transfer deadline closes.

"I know Jonny's level of professionalism will mean he won't be distracted by the whole thing," O'Neill told Sky Sports News.

"Ideally if it's suitable for all parties and it can be agreed the sooner it can be done the better in terms of our preparation. Sometimes these things take time. They can go right to the last minute.

"But he's played at the biggest club in the world since he was 18 or 19 and won the Premier League on three occasions [with Manchester United] so he's vast experience of what is needed to play at a big club."

Evans missed West Brom's unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a hamstring injury.

Jonny Evans of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on October 3 , 2015
Man City to launch new Evans bid?
Lionel Messi at Barcelona training on October 14, 2016
Pep Guardiola: 'Lionel Messi buyout clause may be invoked'
 Kyle Walker sees red during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Kyle Walker apologises for sending off in Manchester City, Everton draw
 Wayne Rooney in action for Everton against Sevilla on August 6, 2017
Wayne Rooney has dig at Manchester City fans after scoring 200th league goal
West Bromwich Albion's Craig Dawson during the Premier League match against Bournemouth on September 10, 2016
Craig Dawson signs new West Bromwich Albion deal until 2020
 Tony Pulis manager of West Bromwich Albion looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on October 3, 2015
Tony Pulis eager for West Bromwich Albion to reach EFL Cup final
 Jonny Evans of Northern Ireland celebrates after the EURO 2016 Group F qualifier at Windsor Park on March 29, 2015 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Michael O'Neill: 'Jonny Evans will not let transfer talk distract him'
Jonny Evans of Northern Ireland celebrates after the EURO 2016 Group F qualifier at Windsor Park on March 29, 2015 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Michael O'Neill: 'Jonny Evans will not let transfer talk distract him'
 Stuart Dallas and Artem Fedetskiy during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Stuart Dallas proud after netting "biggest goal" of his career
 Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Michael O'Neill delighted with "fantastic" victory over Azerbaijan
