New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Birmingham City complete Jason Lowe signing

Birmingham City announce the signing of former Blackburn Rovers captain Jason Lowe on a one-year deal.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 11:04 UK

Birmingham City have signed former Blackburn Rovers captain Jason Lowe on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old left Rovers following their relegation to League One at the end of last season and had been on trial at Premier League side West Bromwich Albion earlier this summer.


The former England youth international, who plays in a holding midfield role or at right-back, made 196 senior appearances during his time at Ewood Park, including more than 160 in the Championship.

Birmingham manager Harry Redknapp has now signed 11 new players this summer and is thought to be closing in on his 12th - Brentford striker Jota - in a £6m deadline-day deal.

A general view of Birmingham City's St Andrews stadium on February 25, 2012
Read Next:
Birmingham 'end Afriyie Acquah pursuit'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jason Lowe, Harry Redknapp, Diogo Jota, Football
Your Comments
More Birmingham City News
Blackburn's Jason Lowe in action against Everton during a friendly match on July 27, 2013
Birmingham City complete Jason Lowe signing
 Ryan Shotton for Derby County on November 22, 2014
Ryan Shotton joins Middlesbrough from Birmingham City
 A general view of Birmingham City's St Andrews stadium on February 25, 2012
Birmingham City 'end Afriyie Acquah pursuit'
Lee Carsley given England U21s rolePreston reject Hugill transfer requestJeremie Boga joins Birmingham on loanCarl Jenkinson targets England recallRedknapp hints at Bassong signing
Redknapp: 'Bramall will be a big success'Birmingham sign Gallagher from SouthamptonArsenal duo to seal Birmingham loan switch?Redknapp accuses players of 'disappearing'Result: Burton claim first points of season
> Birmingham City Homepage
More Blackburn Rovers News
Blackburn's Jason Lowe in action against Everton during a friendly match on July 27, 2013
Birmingham City complete Jason Lowe signing
 A general view of a corner flag before the Pre Season Friendly match between Blackburn Rovers and Everton FC at Ewood Park on July 27, 2013
Five arrested at Ewood Park following Lancashire derby violence
 Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Burnley overcome rivals Blackburn Rovers to reach round three
Live Commentary: Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Burnley - as it happenedSouthampton draw Wolves in EFL CupWilder confirms new Lenihan bidBlackburn 'interested in Antonsson'Boro youngster Chapman joins Blackburn
Blackburn sign Jayson LeutwilerBlackburn reject third Blades bid for Lenihan?Sunderland complete Jason Steele signingSunderland to sign Steele, Grabban?Sheff United have two Lenihan bids rejected?
> Blackburn Rovers Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Cardiff CityCardiff5500102815
2Ipswich TownIpswich540196312
3Leeds UnitedLeeds532072511
4Wolverhampton WanderersWolves531174310
5Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd53025419
6Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest53028809
7Preston North EndPreston52212118
8Hull City521212757
9Middlesbrough52124317
10Queens Park RangersQPR52126607
11Reading52125507
12Derby CountyDerby521257-27
13Bristol City51317616
14Fulham51314316
15Barnsley52037706
16Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds51314406
17Millwall51228625
18Aston Villa512279-25
19Sunderland512258-35
20Birmingham CityBirmingham511336-34
21Burton Albion511349-54
22Norwich CityNorwich5113612-64
23Brentford502359-42
24Bolton WanderersBolton5023410-62
> Full Version
 