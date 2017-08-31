Birmingham City announce the signing of former Blackburn Rovers captain Jason Lowe on a one-year deal.

Birmingham City have signed former Blackburn Rovers captain Jason Lowe on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old left Rovers following their relegation to League One at the end of last season and had been on trial at Premier League side West Bromwich Albion earlier this summer.

📸 Jason Lowe becomes our 11th ✍️ of the summer! 👍🔵 #BCFC pic.twitter.com/NKhhX1UgMz — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) August 31, 2017

The former England youth international, who plays in a holding midfield role or at right-back, made 196 senior appearances during his time at Ewood Park, including more than 160 in the Championship.

Birmingham manager Harry Redknapp has now signed 11 new players this summer and is thought to be closing in on his 12th - Brentford striker Jota - in a £6m deadline-day deal.