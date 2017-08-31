New Transfer Talk header

Sunderland attempting to push through triple signing?

Callum McManaman #19 of West Bromwich Albion stops a ball during an International friendly soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and the Orlando City SC at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on July 15, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. Orlando won the match 3-1.
A report claims that Callum McManaman and Marc Wilson could be on their way to Sunderland on permanent deals, while Jonny Williams is close to joining on loan.
Sunderland are reportedly confident of getting deals over the line for three more players before the transfer window closes for business.

The Black Cats have already brought in seven new faces during the summer and have until 11pm this evening to finalise any further transfers.

According to Sky Sports News, Sunderland are close to finalising a season-long loan deal with Crystal Palace for Jonny Williams, while Marc Wilson and Callum McManaman are also expected to join permanently from Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion respectively.

McManaman has been deemed surplus to requirements at The Hawthorns after failing to feature this term, and Wilson has also been made available to purchase by the Cherries.

Ironically, West Brom are understood to have made a deadline-day approach for Wilson, but that interest is likely to have come too late.

Marc Wilson of Stoke City runs with the ball during the Colonia Cup 2015 match between FC Porto and Stoke City FC at RheinEnergieStadion on August 2, 2015
