West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis 'intends to offload Callum McManaman'

Callum McManaman #19 of West Bromwich Albion stops a ball during an International friendly soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and the Orlando City SC at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on July 15, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. Orlando won the match 3-1.
West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis is reportedly keen to sell Callum McManaman this summer.
West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis will reportedly try to sell Callum McManaman when the transfer window opens this summer.

The 26-year-old has been at the club since moving from Wigan Athletic in 2015, but he struggled for game time this season and was sent out on loan to Sheffield Wednesday.

The midfielder did not make a single Premier League appearance in the 2016-17 campaign, but he featured 11 times in the Championship, providing one assist.

According to the Birmingham Mail, one of Pulis's top objectives will be selling McManaman in order to free up funds for further activity.

The manager has been in China meeting the club's owner Guochuan Lai and members of the board.

