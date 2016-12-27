West Bromwich Albion announce that winger Callum McManaman has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the rest of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of West Bromwich Albion winger Callum McManaman on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has not been used by head coach Tony Pulis this season and he has now been given the opportunity to link up with the Owls on a temporary basis.

Since signing for the Baggies in January 2015, he has made just seven starts for the club, with a further 18 appearances coming off the substitutes' bench.

In October, he featured for West Brom's Under-23 side as they lost out to Luton Town in the Checkatrade Trophy, but his last game for the first team came on April 16.

He will be eligible to play in Wednesday's Championship fixture with Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 2.