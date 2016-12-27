New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Brom winger Callum McManaman joins Sheffield Wednesday on loan deal

Callum McManaman #19 of West Bromwich Albion stops a ball during an International friendly soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and the Orlando City SC at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on July 15, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. Orlando won the match 3-1.
© Getty Images
West Bromwich Albion announce that winger Callum McManaman has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the rest of the season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 14:12 UK

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of West Bromwich Albion winger Callum McManaman on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has not been used by head coach Tony Pulis this season and he has now been given the opportunity to link up with the Owls on a temporary basis.

Since signing for the Baggies in January 2015, he has made just seven starts for the club, with a further 18 appearances coming off the substitutes' bench.

In October, he featured for West Brom's Under-23 side as they lost out to Luton Town in the Checkatrade Trophy, but his last game for the first team came on April 16.

He will be eligible to play in Wednesday's Championship fixture with Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 2.

Callum McManaman #19 of West Bromwich Albion stops a ball during an International friendly soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and the Orlando City SC at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on July 15, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. Orlando won the match 3-1.
Read Next:
Three clubs register interest in Baggies winger?
>
View our homepages for Callum McManaman, Tony Pulis, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Callum McManaman #19 of West Bromwich Albion stops a ball during an International friendly soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and the Orlando City SC at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on July 15, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. Orlando won the match 3-1.
West Brom winger Callum McManaman joins Sheffield Wednesday on loan deal
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 1-0 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Result: Olivier Giroud rescues three points for Arsenal
Pulis: 'No complaints with Arsenal loss'Team News: Giroud starts for GunnersLatest team news: Arsenal vs. West BromWest Brom hand new deal to Ben FosterBaggies to reignite interest in defender?
Mourinho: 'Schneiderlin can leave for right price'Pulis: 'West Brom seeking busy January'West Brom 'launch £18m Schneiderlin bid'Reading join £9m hunt for Scott Hogan?Report: Six PL clubs want Ashley Young
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Sheffield Wednesday News
Callum McManaman #19 of West Bromwich Albion stops a ball during an International friendly soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and the Orlando City SC at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on July 15, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. Orlando won the match 3-1.
West Brom winger Callum McManaman joins Sheffield Wednesday on loan deal
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Result: Newcastle United miss chance to move four points clear
 A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
Arsenal hand trial to Hednesford Town defender Cohen Bramall
Three clubs keen on Hednesford Town defenderTeam News: Stearman back for WolvesBenitez, Neil in contention for Championship gongFormer England forward Sewell dies, aged 89Carvalhal: 'I wasn't surprised by Helan retirement'
Sheffield Wednesday sign Urby EmanuelsonMarnick Vermijl joins Preston North EndAdam Reach joins Sheffield WednesdaySasso joins Sheff Wed on permanent dealJones seals move to Sheff Weds
> Sheffield Wednesday Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
3Liverpool17114241202137
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton176651716124
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
13Bournemouth186392331-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version