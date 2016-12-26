Dec 26, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
1-0
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Giroud (86')
Giroud (43'), Gibbs (65'), Ramsey (88')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Foster (83')

Tony Pulis: 'No complaints with Arsenal defeat'

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis admits that he has "no complaints" with his side's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 at 21:56 UK

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has insisted that he has "no complaints" with his side's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

The Baggies looked to be on course for a hard-fought point in North London having held firm against wave after wave of Arsenal attacks, only to finally succumb to an Olivier Giroud header four minutes from time.

Pulis likened the match to their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea earlier this month, but admitted that his side didn't deserve much more.

"That's a little bit deja vu with the Chelsea game. Gareth [McAuley]'s got pinned by Giroud, and you can't allow him to do that, because he's such a strong player and he's excellent in the air. We've no complaints with that."

The defeat leaves West Brom ninth in the Premier League table.

