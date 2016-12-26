West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis admits that he has "no complaints" with his side's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

The Baggies looked to be on course for a hard-fought point in North London having held firm against wave after wave of Arsenal attacks, only to finally succumb to an Olivier Giroud header four minutes from time.

Pulis likened the match to their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea earlier this month, but admitted that his side didn't deserve much more.

"That's a little bit deja vu with the Chelsea game. Gareth [McAuley]'s got pinned by Giroud, and you can't allow him to do that, because he's such a strong player and he's excellent in the air. We've no complaints with that."

The defeat leaves West Brom ninth in the Premier League table.