New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal hand trial to Hednesford Town defender Cohen Bramall

A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
© Getty Images
Arsenal hand a trial to defender Cohen Bramall, who currently plays for Northern Premier League side Hednesford Town.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 17:02 UK

Hednesford Town defender Cohen Bramall has been handed a two-day trial with Arsenal as interest in his signature continues to hot up.

Bramall joined the Pitmen from Market Drayton Town during the summer and after a series of excellent displays for the Northern Premier League side, scouts from English football's top two divisions have made their move to sign the 20-year-old left-back.

The player has already featured in trial matches for Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday and it had been suggested that the Owls were leading the race after Bramall appeared in a second-string fixture on Monday.

However, during that match, Bramall was spotted by the Gunners, resulting in the Premier League outfit inviting him to the club this week.

Shrewsbury Town had also been credited with an interest in Bramall but their attention could now turn to striker Alex Reid, who plays for fellow Northern Premier League side Rushall Olympic.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Three clubs keen on Hednesford Town defender
>
View our homepages for Cohen Bramall, Alex Reid, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring his second for West Ham against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Report: Manchester United hoping to land Dimitri Payet ahead of Arsenal
 A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
Arsenal hand trial to Hednesford Town defender Cohen Bramall
 Jose Luis Gaya of Valencia CF reacts during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Valencia CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu ended a 2-2 draw on May 9, 2015
Arsenal 'chasing Valencia left-back Jose Gaya'
Jenkinson to join West Ham for third time?Parlour: 'Sanchez bigger loss than Ozil'Julian Draxler on brink of PSG move?Gabriel Paulista bemoans "basic mistakes"Roma 'want permanent Wojciech Szczesny deal'
Arsenal 'to make £30m move for Draxler'Griezmann: 'Koscielny speaks to me about Arsenal'Arsenal consider move for Dortmund attacker?Payet: 'Playing for Arsenal would be fun'Draxler prefers move to PSG over Arsenal?
> Arsenal Homepage
More Hednesford Town News
A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
Arsenal hand trial to Hednesford Town defender Cohen Bramall
 Sports Mole logo
Three clubs keen on Hednesford Town defender Cohen Bramall
 Sports Mole logo
Hednesford Town appoint former Chelsea player Frank Sinclair
Mansfield recall midfielder ThomasAbandoned Conference North game to be replayedHednesford denied win after late abandonmentResult: Wolves fall to Hednesford defeatDurrell completes Wrexham move
League One trio chase Hednesford midfielder?Video: Conference match ends in dramatic styleSmith: 'Hednesford aren't under any pressure'Preview: Hednesford vs. CrawleyHednesford boss delighted with FA Cup draw
> Hednesford Town Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Eagles manager Alan Pardew watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Crystal Palace sack manager Alan Pardew
 A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
Arsenal hand trial to Hednesford Town defender Cohen Bramall
 Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Alan Pardew "sad" to leave Crystal Palace
Allardyce 'to begin Crystal Palace talks'Palace, Swansea 'eye Mitrovic'Palace to replace Pardew with Allardyce?Bakary Sako in line for Wolves return?Report: Mathieu Flamini close to Palace exit
Alan Pardew: "We deserved something"Result: Chelsea march on with win over PalaceTeam News: Two changes apiece for Palace, ChelseaLive Commentary: Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea - as it happenedThree clubs keen on Hednesford Town defender
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More Sheffield Wednesday News
A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
Arsenal hand trial to Hednesford Town defender Cohen Bramall
 Sports Mole logo
Three clubs keen on Hednesford Town defender Cohen Bramall
 Richard Stearman of Wolverhampton Wanders passes the ball during the pre season friendly between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on July 28, 2015
Team News: Richard Stearman back for Wolverhampton Wanderers
Benitez, Neil in contention for Championship gongFormer England forward Sewell dies, aged 89Carvalhal: 'I wasn't surprised by Helan retirement'Sheffield Wednesday sign Urby EmanuelsonMarnick Vermijl joins Preston North End
Adam Reach joins Sheffield WednesdaySasso joins Sheff Wed on permanent dealJones seals move to Sheff WedsForestieri apologises for refusing to playEx-Villa player Atkinson 'dies after police fire taser'
> Sheffield Wednesday Homepage
More Shrewsbury Town News
A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
Arsenal hand trial to Hednesford Town defender Cohen Bramall
 Sports Mole logo
Three clubs keen on Hednesford Town defender Cohen Bramall
 Grimsby manager Paul Hurst looks on ahead of the Skrill Conference Premier League match between Barnet and Grimsby Town at The Hive Stadium on February 18, 2014
Grimsby Town reach agreement for Paul Hurst to become Shrewsbury Town manager
Micky Mellon leaves Shrewsbury TownMellon 'to leave Shrewsbury for Tranmere'Cherries, Sunderland edge through in cupReport: Wolves keen on Jayson LeutwilerHeckingbottom, Kaikai win March L1 awards
"Embarrassed" Collins hit with fineMicky Mellon pays tribute to Man UnitedResult: Man United ease into last eight of FA CupTeam News: Van Gaal makes three changesLive Commentary: Shrewsbury 0-3 Man United - as it happened
> Shrewsbury Town Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version