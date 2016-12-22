Arsenal hand a trial to defender Cohen Bramall, who currently plays for Northern Premier League side Hednesford Town.

Hednesford Town defender Cohen Bramall has been handed a two-day trial with Arsenal as interest in his signature continues to hot up.

Bramall joined the Pitmen from Market Drayton Town during the summer and after a series of excellent displays for the Northern Premier League side, scouts from English football's top two divisions have made their move to sign the 20-year-old left-back.

The player has already featured in trial matches for Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday and it had been suggested that the Owls were leading the race after Bramall appeared in a second-string fixture on Monday.

However, during that match, Bramall was spotted by the Gunners, resulting in the Premier League outfit inviting him to the club this week.

Shrewsbury Town had also been credited with an interest in Bramall but their attention could now turn to striker Alex Reid, who plays for fellow Northern Premier League side Rushall Olympic.