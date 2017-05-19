General view of The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion

Tony Pulis to discuss transfer plans with owners next week

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis reveals that he will head to China early next week to begin discussions with owner Guochuan Lai over transfer funding.
Tony Pulis has admitted that next week's transfer talks with West Bromwich Albion's owners will be vital to the future direction of the club.

The 59-year-old will head to China on Monday to discuss transfer funding with Guochuan Lai, aiming to build on a solid campaign that could end with the Baggies as high as eighth in the Premier League.

Pulis is hopeful of being given the backing required to bring in some quality additions, having already been approached by a number of agents over potential summer signings.

"The most important thing is going to China on Monday and having a meeting with the Chinese and Mr Lai and finding out exactly what they've got and their views going forward," he told reporters.

"That's very important. We'll have a good discussion about what we think will be available and costs. It will be a good couple of days hopefully.

"There's lots of agents of players enjoying a bit of publicity and throwing players at different clubs. We've got bucket loads of suggestions from agents about who we should be signing and not signing. We'll trawl through it. We've spent a lot of money on the recruitment side."

Albion round off their campaign with a trip to face Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday.

A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier league match West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns on April 4, 2015
Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
Tony Pulis: Finishing eighth would be a "fantastic achievement"
Report: Henry Onyekuru on radar of Everton, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 