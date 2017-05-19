West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis reveals that he will head to China early next week to begin discussions with owner Guochuan Lai over transfer funding.

Tony Pulis has admitted that next week's transfer talks with West Bromwich Albion's owners will be vital to the future direction of the club.

The 59-year-old will head to China on Monday to discuss transfer funding with Guochuan Lai, aiming to build on a solid campaign that could end with the Baggies as high as eighth in the Premier League.

Pulis is hopeful of being given the backing required to bring in some quality additions, having already been approached by a number of agents over potential summer signings.

"The most important thing is going to China on Monday and having a meeting with the Chinese and Mr Lai and finding out exactly what they've got and their views going forward," he told reporters.

"That's very important. We'll have a good discussion about what we think will be available and costs. It will be a good couple of days hopefully.

"There's lots of agents of players enjoying a bit of publicity and throwing players at different clubs. We've got bucket loads of suggestions from agents about who we should be signing and not signing. We'll trawl through it. We've spent a lot of money on the recruitment side."

Albion round off their campaign with a trip to face Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday.