Leeds United offer Charlie Taylor a new two-year contract amid interest from West Bromwich Albion.

The 23-year-old, whose current deal will expire this summer, has been targeted by West Bromwich Albion, but that transfer could be in doubt.

Manager Tony Pulis claimed earlier this week that the club will walk away from a deal if a compensation fee cannot be agreed.

A statement from Leeds read: "The club can also confirm that Charlie Taylor has been offered a new two year contract. In line with EFL regulations, he now has one month from today's date to accept."

Taylor caused controversy when he refused to play in Leeds' 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic on the final day of the Championship season.