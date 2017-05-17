Manchester United are reportedly leading the chase to sign Burnley defender Michael Keane, who left Old Trafford in 2015.

Manchester United are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Michael Keane, just two years after selling him to Burnley.

The 24-year-old is believed to have attracted interest from numerous top-flight clubs due to his impressive performances this season.

Keane, who made his senior England debut earlier this season, has played in all but two of the Clarets' Premier League fixtures.

Liverpool and Everton have been linked to Keane, but according to the Daily Mail, United are favourites to sign the centre-back, who developed at the club from the age of 11 before leaving in 2015.

It is believed that United will be able to pay less than their competitors due to a clause that gives them 25% of any sell-on fee, and they are willing to quadruple his £25,000-a-week wages.

The report adds that Keane is interested in returning to Old Trafford, but wants assurances that he will be a regular in the team, playing in excess of 30 games a season.