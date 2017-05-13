West Bromwich Albion reportedly agree a fee of between £3m and £5m for Leeds United left-back Charlie Taylor.

The 23-year-old has been on the radar of Baggies boss Tony Pulis for more than a year and an attempt to bring him to the West Midlands last summer was blocked.

According to The Mirror, the Whites have now agreed to let him leave this summer despite an unsavoury incident at the end of the season which saw him refuse to play in the final game.

Leeds manager Garry Monk said at the time: "I think he's been terribly advised... I think he's been poorly advised all season. We've tried to guide him and help him. He's a young lad, a good lad, but he's a bit naive."

Taylor joined the Leeds academy at the age of nine and has made 104 senior appearances for the club in all competitions.