Mark Hughes: 'Charlie Taylor not a target for Stoke City'

Charlie Taylor of Leeds United runs with the ball during the pre season friendly match between York City and Leeds United at Bootham Crescent on July 15, 2015 in York, England.
Mark Hughes rules out a move for Leeds United defender Charlie Taylor, and reveals that club-record signing Giannelli Imbula could be on his way if an offer is received.
By , Football League Correspondent
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has dismissed suggestions that he is interested in bringing Leeds United left-back Charlie Taylor to the bet365 Stadium.

The 23-year-old has stood out for the Whites this term but his refusal to play against Wigan Athletic on the final day of the season means that a summer move looks likely.

Taylor has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including both West Bromwich Albion and Stoke, but unlike Baggies boss Tony Pulis - who admitted this week that he could make an approach - there is no solid interest from fellow Welshman Hughes.

"Charlie Taylor is not a player we are involved in. We aren't looking to pursue anything - he isn't one of our targets," he told reporters.

Hughes also revealed that club-record signing Giannelli Imbula could be on his way out of the door in the summer after just 18 months at the club.

"It's fair to say with Giannelli that things haven't quite worked out," he said. "If there is interest in him then we would consider that. We haven't had any interest, in fairness, but we would look at things if the right offer came in for all three parties.

"Sometimes things just don't pan out as you hope. It has been a frustration for all parties involved. He hasn't quite adjusted to the Premier League."

Taylor's contract is soon to expire at Elland Road, but should a transfer go through a tribunal will be required to determine the compensation fee given to Leeds.

