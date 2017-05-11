New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Tony Pulis: 'West Bromwich Albion keen on signing Leeds United's Charlie Taylor'

Charlie Taylor of Leeds United runs with the ball during the pre season friendly match between York City and Leeds United at Bootham Crescent on July 15, 2015 in York, England.
© Getty Images
West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis admits that he is keen to sign Leeds United defender Charlie Taylor.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 12:12 UK

West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis has revealed that the Baggies hope to negotiate a deal with Leeds United for defender Charlie Taylor.

A move for the left-back has been reported for a number of weeks, but Taylor's desire to leave Elland Road hit the headlines last weekend when boss Garry Monk claimed that he had refused to play in their final fixture of the season.

Due to Taylor's age and his contract coming to an end, any transfer could come down to a tribunal but Pulis has said that he wants to avoid going down that route in order to sign the 23-year-old.

Pulis told reporters: "There are a lot of clubs interested in Charlie Taylor, we're not the only club interested in him.

"Obviously he's been on our radar for a bit. It could go to a tribunal but our club would rather try and sort a deal out with Leeds if we're going to do it instead of going to tribunal."

Taylor has made 104 appearances for Leeds in all competitions.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Read Next:
Monk: 'It has been a fantastic season'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Tony Pulis, Charlie Taylor, Garry Monk, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
Charlie Taylor of Leeds United runs with the ball during the pre season friendly match between York City and Leeds United at Bootham Crescent on July 15, 2015 in York, England.
Tony Pulis: 'West Bromwich Albion keen on signing Leeds United's Charlie Taylor'
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Report: Leeds United offer boss Garry Monk five-year deal
 Reading manager Jaap Stam on July 29, 2016
Leeds United, Reading chase Portuguese defender Frederico Venancio?
Monk: 'It has been a fantastic season'Monk: 'Taylor refused to play at Wigan'Live Coverage: Championship final dayBaggies to move again for Leeds defender?Monk to hold talks over Leeds future
West Ham director to become Leeds CEO?Leeds to spend £1m on ticket refunds?Monk not interested in rumours about Norwich jobLeeds to snap up Brighton stopper Stockdale?Norwich to swoop for Garry Monk?
> Leeds United Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Ben Gibson after the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
West Bromwich Albion 'lead Ben Gibson race'
 Tony Pulis calls the shots during the Premier League game between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion on April 9, 2016
Tony Pulis: 'Chelsea deserve top spot in Premier League'
 Charlie Taylor of Leeds United runs with the ball during the pre season friendly match between York City and Leeds United at Bootham Crescent on July 15, 2015 in York, England.
Tony Pulis: 'West Bromwich Albion keen on signing Leeds United's Charlie Taylor'
Preview: West Brom vs. ChelseaNemanja Matic: 'We decide our future'Thibaut Courtois wary of West Brom testWest Brom 'join race for Lamine Kone'Tony Pulis: 'We don't deserve stick'
Result: All square between Burnley, West BromBaggies to move again for Leeds defender?Team News: Keane absent for BurnleyLive Commentary: Burnley 2-2 West Brom - as it happenedCraig Dawson offered new West Brom deal
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
 