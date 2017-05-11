West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis admits that he is keen to sign Leeds United defender Charlie Taylor.

West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis has revealed that the Baggies hope to negotiate a deal with Leeds United for defender Charlie Taylor.

A move for the left-back has been reported for a number of weeks, but Taylor's desire to leave Elland Road hit the headlines last weekend when boss Garry Monk claimed that he had refused to play in their final fixture of the season.

Due to Taylor's age and his contract coming to an end, any transfer could come down to a tribunal but Pulis has said that he wants to avoid going down that route in order to sign the 23-year-old.

Pulis told reporters: "There are a lot of clubs interested in Charlie Taylor, we're not the only club interested in him.

"Obviously he's been on our radar for a bit. It could go to a tribunal but our club would rather try and sort a deal out with Leeds if we're going to do it instead of going to tribunal."

Taylor has made 104 appearances for Leeds in all competitions.