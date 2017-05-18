Experienced Benfica defender Jardel is said to be on the radar of Premier League outfit West Bromwich Albion.

The 31-year-old joined the Portuguese giants from Desportivo Brasil in 2011 and has made 175 appearances for them in all competitions.

However, he has lost his first-team place at the Estadio da Luz due to injury and has only played eight times this season.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the Brazilian centre-half is still on Tony Pulis's radar, despite the Baggies boss seeing an initial offer rejected.

West Brom will be down to just four senior defenders - Craig Dawson, Gareth McAuley, Jonny Evans and Allan Nyom - once Marc Wilson's loan spell at the Hawthorns comes to an end.