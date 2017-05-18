New Transfer Talk header

Report: West Bromwich Albion keen on Benfica defender Jardel

A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier league match West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns on April 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Experienced Benfica defender Jardel is said to be on the radar of Premier League outfit West Bromwich Albion.
Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 20:47 UK

West Bromwich Albion have been linked with a move for Benfica defender Jardel.

The 31-year-old joined the Portuguese giants from Desportivo Brasil in 2011 and has made 175 appearances for them in all competitions.

However, he has lost his first-team place at the Estadio da Luz due to injury and has only played eight times this season.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the Brazilian centre-half is still on Tony Pulis's radar, despite the Baggies boss seeing an initial offer rejected.

West Brom will be down to just four senior defenders - Craig Dawson, Gareth McAuley, Jonny Evans and Allan Nyom - once Marc Wilson's loan spell at the Hawthorns comes to an end.

Marc Wilson for Stoke on November 1, 2014
