West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis will reportedly be rewarded with a new contract this summer.

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis will reportedly be rewarded for his efforts this season with a new, improved contract this summer.

The 59-year-old has guided the Baggies to an impressive tally of 43 points in the Premier League with nine games of the season still to play, with a not-insurmountable gap of seven points to Everton in seventh place.

The club are also likely to smash their best ever Premier League points total of 49 points, set in the 2012-13 season under Steve Clarke.

According to The Telegraph, Pulis will sit down with Albion chairman John Williams this summer to thrash out a new deal just 12 months after terms were agreed on his current contract.

Pulis is expected to be handed a sizeable transfer kitty by new owner Guochuan Lai this summer and will also lead his side on a pre-season tour of Asia.