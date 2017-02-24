West Bromwich Albion chairman John Williams says that he expects to make "two or three" signings in the summer transfer window.

West Bromwich Albion chairman John Williams has said that the club will be cautious when it comes to bringing in new players this summer.

The Baggies have enjoyed an impressive run in the Premier League this term and sit eighth in the table with 13 games of the season left to play.

The Midlands side gained new ownership in the form of Chinese billionaire Guochuan Lai last September and are thought to have significant funds at their disposal but Williams has warned that any more than "two or three" additions this summer would be counter-productive.

"Fans sometimes have different views to what does and doesn't make a good transfer window," Williams told the Birmingham Mail. "You've always got to be cautious about too many new faces in the dressing room. The pavement is littered with clubs that – in my opinion – have bought too many players in each window.

"If you can add two or three players in a window, the fact is in every three windows you effectively change your team. That's the way teams evolve, rather than some striving for revolution around the corner.

"Of course it gets harder. The better your squad gets the harder it gets to find people that move you forward. If we have a good finish to the season and we are able to buy two or three potentially starting players, nobody comes in with a guarantee of starting, that's not how football works. But if we can add two or three we would be well placed for the next campaign."

The Baggies brought in four new faces last summer, headlined by the £13m capture of winger Nacer Chadli from Tottenham Hotspur.