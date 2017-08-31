Hiram Boateng departs Crystal Palace for Exeter City on a free transfer.

The 21-year-old made three first-team appearances for Palace, having joined the club's youth system at the age of eight.

Boateng was sent out on loan to Crawley Town, Plymouth Argyle, Bristol Rovers and Northampton Town during his time at the club.

"To be honest a lot of it has been down to the manager (Paul Tisdale) and the way he has sold it to me," he told his new team's official website.

"He has showed me that he believes that I can be something and I think that is what I need at this stage of my career.

"The manager called me last week and he told me that he thought I would fit in here and he told me he thinks he is someone who could help take my game forward. I am delighted to be signing here and I can't wait to get started."

Boateng is one of four deadline-day signings for the Grecians, who themselves sold David Wheeler to Queens Park Rangers earlier in the day.