May 28, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Blackpool
2-1
ExeterExeter City
Potts (3'), Cullen (65')
Cullen (58'), Osayi-Samuel (66'), Slocombe (92'), Flores (93'), Daniel (95')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Wheeler (40')

Paul Tisdale: "We should be very pleased"

Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Exeter City at Sixfields Stadium on August 15, 2015
© Getty Images
Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale says that his side should be "very pleased" with their season despite their defeat in the League Two playoff final.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 18:55 UK

Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale has admitted "regret" but has insisted that his side "should be very pleased" with their season following their League Two playoff defeat to Blackpool this afternoon.

The Seasiders were in the lead through Brad Potts with just three minutes on the clock at Wembley but Exeter were back in the contest courtesy of David Wheeler just before the break.

Mark Cullen put Blackpool ahead again with half an hour remaining and that goal proved decisive as Gary Bowyer's side saw out the match to condemn Exeter to their sixth consecutive season in the fourth tier.

"I'm disappointed clearly," Tisdale told Sky Sports News afterwards. "It probably wasn't our best in the last half hour but it was a tough environment to play in with the pressure.

"I'm proud of the players for the season we've had and we regret today because of the result, but we should be very pleased with what we've done this year. We gave ourselves an opportunity, but unfortunately we didn't take it. Now we have to look again for next year.

"After it settles in a couple of weeks we'll start again for next year. The squad won't change much and there's little I need to do, they're a good group with a lot of options and young developing players that we'll look to build on.

"The club is in the healthiest state that I've seen it in my 11 years. There is continuity and that will give us a good start to next year, but it doesn't guarantee results."

Having taken over at St James Park in June 2006, Tisdale is currently the second longest-serving manager in English football behind only Arsene Wenger.

Managers Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool and Paul Tisdale of Exeter City at Anfield on January 20, 2016
Your Comments
